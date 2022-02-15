Atmos Energy donates $13k for new books

After a $13,000 donation from Atmos Energy to the McCracken County Public Library, 3,900 books were donated to 10 local elementary schools, Atmos Energy announced on Monday. The money provided through Atmos Energy’s “Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities” program is meant to help and encourage children to read, and to help students read at grade level by the time they are in third grade.
Research has shown that third-grade reading levels can indicate a student’s future academic success, Atmos Energy said in a press release.
Elementary schools in Paducah and McCracken County that received new books from this donation include Clark Elementary, McNabb Elementary, Morgan Elementary, Concord Elementary, Health Elementary, Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary, Lone Oak Elementary, Reidland Elementary, Community Christian Academy and St. Mary’s.
“The library is an invaluable resource for just this project, book selection was the most important aspect of this project,” Craig Rice, Atmos Energy operations manager, said.
Matt Jaeger, McCracken County Public Library’s school outreach coordinator, worked with the schools’ teachers and libraries to help determine the schools’ needs for new reading material.
“This was a wonderful opportunity for the library to help establish a new collaboration between Atmos Energy and the schools of Paducah/McCracken County,” Jaeger said.
