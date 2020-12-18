Atmos Energy is continuing its pipeline replacement program in Paducah.
“Atmos Energy is committed to the safety and reliability of our system. It is our No. 1 priority,” said Craig Rice, operations manager for Paducah.
“We are continuing to replace pipe in different parts of Paducah, and we will begin around Dec. 18.”
The total project involves over 8,950 feet of pipe to be replaced with high density polyethylene. Also being replaced will be approximately 60 service lines (lines from street to house). As this happens, each homeowner will be updated accordingly. Atmos Energy contractors will be working in the following areas:
Streets involved:
• Husband Street from South Third Street to South Fourth Street.
• George Street from South Third Street to South Fourth Street.
• Elizabeth Street from South Third Street to South Fifth Street.
• South Fourth Street from Husband Street to Broad Street.
• South Fifth Street from Elizabeth Street to Broad Street.
• Broad Street from South Fourth Street to Bridge Street.
The utility will work with local officials should road closures become necessary. There will be signage and professional flagging crews on site.
The anticipated date of completion is late May 2021.
