OWENSBORO — Friday, Aug. 11 is 811 Day as a reminder to dial 811 before digging.
According to a news release from Atmos Energy, 811 Day is an initiative led by the Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration to make sure people practice safe-digging by calling 811 before any excavation.
"The safety of customers, employees and our communities are our highest priority, and that includes following safe digging practices any time of the year," said Kevin Dobbs, the president for Atmos Energy Kentucky/Mid-States Division.
Homeowners, excavation companies and contractors are required by law to call 811 at least two days before beginning any digging project. Luckily, 811 is a free service. When you call, you will be connected to a local call center that will alert area utility companies of your intent to dig. Professional locators will then arrive at the digging site to mark the locations of underground lines with flags or spray paint.
You should call 811 before any digging project including; digging a foundation, changing a driveway route, installing a pool, fence or mailbox, and even before planting a tree.
The depth of utility lines can vary for many reasons like erosion, uneven surfaces or the aftereffects of previous digging projects.
Kay Coomes, manager for public affairs at Atmos Energy, said that even though safe digging practices may seem like a worn out subject, it is an important matter for public safety.
