During Atmos Energy’s 2009 rate case, the Kentucky Public Service Commission approved a Pipeline Replacement Program (PRP) for its service territory in Kentucky. This program enables Atmos Energy to replace bare steel and other aging infrastructure.
“Atmos Energy is committed to the safety and reliability of our system. It is our number one priority,” said Ryan Tolbert, Paducah operations manager.
The company planned to being replacing pipe in difference parts of Paducah this week.
The total project involves replacing 9,637 feet of bare steel main of pipe to be replaced with High Density Polyethylene (HDPE). Also being replaced will be approximately 68 service lines (lines from street to house).
The cost of the project is approximately $732,000. As this happens, each homeowner will be updated accordingly.
Atmos Energy contractors will be working in the following areas:
• Washington St. from S 25th St to S 19th St.
• Kentucky Ave. From S 19th St. to Just East of S 15th St.
• Clark St. from S 20th St. to S 16th St.
• Adams St. from S 21st St. to S 22nd St.
• S 22nd St. from Polk St. to Adams St.
• Otis Dinning Dr from Washington St to Polk St
• Short 16th St. from Clark St. to Dead End.
• S 16th St. from Clark St to Kentucky Ave.
• S 19th St. from Clark St. to Kentucky Ave.
• 25th St. from Washington St. to Clark St.
Atmos Energy will work with local officials should road closures become necessary. There will be signage and professional flagging crews on site when needed.
The anticipated date of completion is late March 2023, notwithstanding any unforeseen complications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.