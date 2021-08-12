The McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission eagerly moved out of its holding pattern during Wednesday’s meeting with the approval of a memorandum of understanding between itself, the county fiscal court and the Paducah City Commission regarding the planned athletic complex project.
Commission Chairman Jim Dudley was overjoyed for the group to be taking its next step.
“We get to move forward. We’re obviously very excited about that,” Dudley told The Sun. “The idea and vision is now that much closer to a reality.”
Vice chairman Chris Hill was happy the commission joined the city and county in approving the memorandum.
Each of the other parties to the memorandum approved it at separate meetings earlier in the week, the county on Monday and the city on Tuesday.
“I’ve looked at it pretty thoroughly and I think it works well for everybody,” Hill said shortly before the unanimous vote. “The city’s on board, the county’s on board and I think we should approve it.”
The construction costs for the athletic complex — which will be built at the former Bluegrass Downs site as well as at the adjoining property of Stuart Nelson Park — are to be split equally between the city and county. Current estimates for the full execution of the master plan come to $42.5 million.
An interlocal cooperation agreement between the three that more specifically establishes many of the details surrounding the project will need to be agreed upon by Jan. 1, 2022, as stipulated in the memorandum.
This action, Community Development Project Manager Steve Ervin said during the meeting, will allow the commission to sign a Phase 2 contract with Peck Flannery Gream Warren Inc. and to begin negotiations with any of three responders to the Request for Quote (RFQ) — essentially an invitation for a bid on getting the complex up and running — it put out in July.
“We’re going to try to get that set up with three different firms that will help us along the process of design, implementation and all of that other stuff,” said Dudley, who was recently reappointed for a three-year term on the commission. “We want to make sure that we’ve got this place ready to go and run from day one so we maximize profits.”
The next step for the commission is to hear presentations from the groups that replied to their RFQ, a process it hopes to complete in late August or early September. During those interviews, the commission members will be hearing companies’ philosophies and plans of execution for getting the athletic complex to opening day.
Each of these companies, Ervin added, does different things in different ways. Some of them are full management companies and others are more of a “getting things started” company. These presentations will help the commission determine how complex staffing and operations will come together.
The group also hopes to begin meeting with local athletic associations and coaches that will be or could be using the facility regularly in hopes of getting input on the prospective design. This will be in addition to a public input hearing prior to the finalization of the design and construction documents.
