Kentucky’s spring turkey season, apparently a relatively lackluster one, grinds to a close with the end of shooting hours Sunday.
Today brings on the fourth and final weekend of the 23-day, April 16-May 8 traditional season. This one is trending toward a lighter harvest that seems to dovetail with hunter reports of seeing and hearing fewer gobblers and fewer turkeys in general.
Weekends during the spring gobbler season typically always are the peak periods of hunter participation and, logically, turkey harvests. The current season incurred a slower start when the opening weekend was fraught with unseasonably chilly temperatures and rain over a good deal of the state.
The opening weekend harvest was down perhaps 1,500 gobblers from typical, most of that credited to the unfortunate weather. However, hunters across most of Kentucky have been complaining of fewer turkeys evident in local populations, so part of the downturn could have been related to sheer numbers of gobblers, too.
Hunters seem not to have offset the slow opening weekend with a rebounding harvest later in the season. After last weekend’s hunting, the results of that third weekend had brought the total turkey harvest up to only about 23,000 birds.
Compared to the past couple of seasons, the harvest after the third weekend in 2021 was in the neighborhood of 25,000 gobblers, while that of the same time of 2020 was about 27,000. Corresponding to those in-progress harvest numbers, the final tally of turkeys taken was 29,196 in 2021, last year, down from 31,364 in 2020.
Kentucky’s all-time spring turkey season harvest high was 36,097 in 2010, and in the dozen seasons from then until last year, the harvest has been less than 30,000 just four times. Three of those sub-30,000 years have come in the last four seasons, 2018, 2019 and 2021.
The lowest harvest in those last dozen years was 27,210 in 2018. This season at last report seemed to be running comparably or possibly lighter in turkey harvest.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources managers have been looking closely at turkey population dynamics of late, spurred in recent seasons by more modest findings in turkey reproduction surveys and hunter observations that suggest a decline in the flocks statewide.
Biologists say lower nesting success and survival rates among new broods of turkeys are a primary problem in declining numbers. Over a lengthy period, brood success (numbers of poults surviving per adult hen) has dropped.
Seemingly at odds with this year’s muted results, biologists say brood surveys indicated that there should be an overall increase in bird numbers this year. An asterisk factor to that, last year’s better brood survey numbers should have been realized as year-old turkeys, immature “jakes” in terms of gobblers.
A growing concern among hunters and wildlife managers is the impact of nest predators on turkey reproduction. Current high numbers of raccoon, skunks, opossums and other omnivores, predators and scavengers are thought to be limiting factors to reversing a downward trend of wild turkey numbers.
- Kentucky’s regular turkey hunting season is the premier hunting event of the spring, but the end of that period Sunday doesn’t mean hunters will be out of options until autumn seasons begin.
Far less heralded but offering hunting opportunities nonetheless is the upcoming spring squirrel season. The non-traditional spring squirrel season begins two weeks from today and continues for four weeks, May 21-17.
Also ahead is another minimally heeded hunting season of sorts, Kentucky’s annual bullfrog season. Firearms and archery hunters, anglers, giggers and simply grab-by-hand amphibian pursuers can harvest these leggy leapers from May 20 all the way through Oct. 31.
- The Land Between the Lakes’ popular Moss Creek Day Use Area, a picnic spot and seasonal swimming area with gravel beach on Kentucky Lake on the northern end of the federal-managed recreation property,
- remains closed.
Moss Creek typically opens in the spring, April 1, for day use only, but the location was racked by the devastating tornado outbreak that cut across much of western Kentucky in December. Storm damage that included many mangled trees in the area still creates hazards including “hangers.”
U.S. Forest Service managers of the LBL say the area will reopen as soon as storm damages, especially hazards from possible falling treetops and limbs, can be resolved.
Meanwhile, the LBL’s North Welcome Station along The Trace remains closed for now until Internet and telecommunications services can be restored after the same tornado passage that damaged connections in December.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
