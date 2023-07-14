METROPOLIS, Ill. — Summertime means picnics. And for At The River Ministries, it means the opportunity to return to where it all began.
For its July community meal, At The River will hold a Family Fun Night at 5 p.m. Monday, July 24, at Dorothy Miller Park in Metropolis.
Hosted by City National Bank, the evening will include two bounce houses, the CNB ice cream trike, face painting, games, live music and a gospel-centered message.
“Our ministry is not just for those who need a meal. It’s for anyone who wants and needs to be blessed physically and spiritually,” emphasized board member Jackie Lange.
At The River’s first community meal was held March 25, 2013, at Dorothy Miller Park, meaning 2023 marks the ministry’s 10th anniversary.
“We are so thankful for all the volunteers and support from local organizations and churches. We couldn’t have done this for 10 years without the body of Christ working together for the cause of Christ,” Lange said.
By February 2020, At The River was reaching 60 to 100 people, depending on the time of year. Due to COVID-19, the community meals were put on a 16-month hiatus and returned in July 2021. Over the years, At The River has met at Dorothy Miller Park, Life Church Eastland, New Beginnings Church and the Metropolis Community Center.
“Our emphasis has never changed,” Lange said. “We want to bless others in tangible ways in order to share the good news that Jesus died on the cross for the sins of the world, in order that each person would receive Him as their Lord and Savior.
“We not only share a meal, but we also pray for people,” she continued. “Several have been healed physically and emotionally after being prayed for. People walk away from our meals feeling full, peaceful and blessed.”
At The River normally serves 80 guests, not including volunteers, at its monthly meals. The June meal, held June 26, ”had an amazing turnout,” Lange said, with 132 people at the Girl Scout House.
To provide those monthly meals, At The River relies on volunteers and donations.
“The cost of the meal has gone up significantly over the past two years,” Lange said.
“Each meal costs approximately $500. We are having more people come, which is a blessing, but requires more resources. Also, we are in need of more volunteers. We have several volunteers who are 60-plus and are a tremendous blessing, but we’re needing some younger volunteers to help fill in the gap as well. At The River has always welcomed all ages to come and participate in our meals.”
There are several ways to assist At The River, including cooks, servers, security, set up and clean up crews for each meal for which the food will be provided. Tax deductible donations are also accepted at At The River, P.O. Box 95, Metropolis, IL 62960. Individuals, families churches, clubs or organizations can volunteer by emailing what area they can help and how often to atr62960@gmail.com.
For transportation assistance, call 618-638-7561 by 3 p.m. on Monday, July 24. In case of rain, the event will be at Metropolis Community Center, 900 W. 10th St.
At The River hosts a free community meal monthly on the fourth Monday. Reminders can be received by texting ATR to 618-602-2985.
