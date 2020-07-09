Paducah Assistant City Manager Michelle Smolen has received the Assistant Excellence in Leadership award from the International City/County Management Association.
Smolen joined city staff in 2016, helping to implement the enterprise resource planning software system.
She was promoted to her current position in 2018 by City Manager Jim Arndt, the first female and only the second assistant city manager since 1934.
“Michelle’s continued growth and love for the profession has been a joy to watch,” Arndt said. “She truly understands the value in professional development and networking.”
For her part, Smolen said the award “is shared with the entire city team.”
Since her promotion, Smolen has overseen the human resources department, and served as lead negotiator during collective bargaining sessions with the International Association of Fire Fighters, worked on the city’s strategic plan and led the middle management team.
Smolen also serves as the chair of the education committee for the Kentucky City/County Management Association.
She has a master’s of public administration from the University of Kansas.
She was a management intern with the city of Lawrence, Kansas, and later as an ICMA Local Government Management Fellow with Lexington, Massachusetts.
She also served as a budget analyst with the city of Olathe, Kansas.
The ICMA is the world’s leading association of professional city and county managers and other employees who serve local governments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.