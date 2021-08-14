METROPOLIS, Ill. — As the first deadline for 2020 property taxes approaches, Supervisor of Assessments Gary Hamm is noticing something more often this year — confusion over when people get their tax bills, especially if they’ve just bought a property or had a name change on a deed or split the property.
Hamm made the Massac County Commission aware of the situation during their meeting this week.
As supervisor of assessments, Hamm assesses the values and exemptions of property.
“People aren’t aware of what to expect. It’s a challenging process,” Hamm said. “Irrespective of whether it’s a name change or a parcel split, there are always going to be some issues. This isn’t a perfect system. We try to keep everything as close to real time as possible and try to get the information changed.”
To get all of the paperwork ready for the County Clerk and Treasurer’s offices to issue the tax bills, Hamm has a cut off date to get that paperwork done in a timely manner. In 2020, that cut off was July 31; for 2021, it was June 30. So, if a sale was completed Aug. 1, 2020, the seller received the 2020 tax bill in 2021, not the buyer. Hamm used the example of a property being sold and the seller throwing away the tax bill because the property is no longer theirs, but the buyer doesn’t receive a tax bill because the paperwork hasn’t finished its way through the system.
Hamm said the cut off date allows him to time to prepare the tentative abstract and then get the final abstract submitted to the County Clerk.
“There’s only about a two-month period between my tentative abstract and my final abstract where the only thing that can change is names,” he said.
Hamm noted the issue is compounded because the Assessor’s Office runs on a different tax year than the County Clerk and Treasurer’s offices.
“We’re a year in arrears in taxes, so it’s very confusing. If there’s a gap there, there’s a lot of information that’s changed but not showing up in their offices because we’re on a different tax year,” Hamm said.
He said the confusion can be costly for the property’s new owner or deed holder.
“Just because you bought something doesn’t mean you’re going to get the tax bill, but doesn’t mean you’re not responsible,” Hamm said of the paperwork timeline. “Someone will have to pay that tax bill. We all know bad things happen when you don’t pay your tax bill because somebody else is willing to pay it and you’re going to pay interest or in three years, you’re going to lose it.”
Hamm told the commissioners he’s explained the process to the title companies. He emphasized taxpayers are welcome to come to or contact his office for a further explanation.
The first tax bill payment is due Monday, Aug. 16, and the last on Monday, Oct. 4. Mobile home taxes are due Monday, Sept. 13. The tax sale has been set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. Payments can be made to the Treasurer’s Office dropbox, in person, by mail or online. Both branches of City National Bank will accept payments as long as the payment stub is included.
