The Paducah City Commission got an overview Tuesday about the assessment of 14 city buildings, which detailed scores and ages to an estimated $12.6 million worth of identified needs in the next 10 years.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Baccus Oliver from Marcum Engineering, LLC, presented information from the city’s 2020 Facilities Survey and Plan.
“This consists of a walk-through assessment of all the buildings and determines the needs of the buildings,” he said.
“Then, we researched and we prepared estimates of the things that we found needed to be done and then we prepared a plan on how to try to go about repairing those things or addressing those items that was found and then we did put it in report form.”
The 143-page assessment breaks down 14 city buildings based on several categories, including exterior, interior, plumbing and fire protection, HVAC and electrical. The project spanned several months, covering 14 buildings with 200,100 square-feet of space.
The facilities are: Allie Morgan Communication Center (contains E-911 and Information Technology), City Hall, five Paducah fire stations, Paducah Recreation Center, Parks & Recreation Building, Paducah Police Department, Probation and Parole Office Building, Public Works Offices, Public Works Warehouse and the Robert Cherry Civic Center.
They have an average age of about 50, ranging from 27 years old with the Paducah Recreation Center to approximately 85 years old for the police department.
”It’s not known for sure, but it’s believed to be approximately 85 years old on the original portion of the police station, so we have a great range of years,” Oliver said.
The assessment rates each building from 1 to 5 (excellent to poor condition) and details needs for each building, which are separated into more immediate needs (Years 1-3), and long-term needs (Years 4-10). The average score is 3.5, while the estimated total cost for Years 1-3 is $6,025,000 and $6,607,000 for Years 4-10, meaning about $12.6 million total.
Fire Station No. 1, Fire Station No. 4, Parks and Recreation Building, Paducah Police Department and Robert Cherry Civic Center had the lowest building scores. As an example, Fire Station No. 1 received an average building score of 3.8.
Its identified needs for Years 1-3 cost an estimated $254,000, while needs for Years 4-10 cost an estimated $1,104,000. Those needs included items like “improve restroom finishes and ADA compliance” and “install new code compliant guardrails and handrails in stairwells” to installing an elevator and renovating the HVAC system.
Oliver described the city buildings as well-used, but maintained. He suggested the city should take the information and try to identify facilities that should be transitional, referencing Fire Station No. 4 and the police department.
“When we use that term, what we’re talking about is, buildings that we know we’re just about done with,” he explained earlier. “We need to be looking at where we need to go next, build new or replace just because everything does age and gets to where it can’t be repaired.”
City Manager Jim Arndt later told The Sun he thinks the assessment is a “really good” analysis of most of the city’s facilities, but noted it doesn’t cover all of them.
“My biggest takeaway from that is we’ve got some work to do,” Arndt said. “We’ve got a lot of older facilities that — even though we do a pretty good job of maintaining them — there’s just some larger ticket items that we’re going to have to overcome.”
He explained it’ll help guide future discussions and assist with budget planning.
“A lot of those projects — some of that stuff we can do with our own guys, our facilities crew,” he said. “Some we’ll have to contract out and that would entail some bid work, but it gives us an idea of what to budget for, for capital planning purposes.”
It also helps the city prioritize when looking at facilities.
“We won’t be able to do everything to all buildings within the next 10 years, but it helps us to kind of prioritize what needs done and allows us to put a plan together to attack them,” he added.
The full assessment can be viewed at http://paducahky. gov/sites/default/files/ 2020-04-Facilities-Su rvey-and-Plan.pdf.
