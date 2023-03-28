Ashley Sullivan comes from a family of educators, including one grandfather who was a Murray State University English professor.
Ashley Sullivan comes from a family of educators, including one grandfather who was a Murray State University English professor.
She said shadowing at Bacon Farmer Workman made her want to pursue engineering — especially the job’s social aspects.
“I saw their work environment and how they worked in group projects. They work with other firms as well,” said Sullivan, 18. Meeting other women in engineering helped, too.
“They’re working a lot with Mayfield right now and helping rebuild,” she said. “The biggest encouragement to me is benefiting my community.”
Sullivan, a St. Mary High School senior, wants to stay at a local firm after attending MSU.
“I want to come back to Paducah and benefit my community, family and others here,” she said, before bringing up a family trend of Western Kentucky University. “I’m a homebody, and my grandfather was proud his granddaughter was going to MSU.”
Before last year, she followed a family trend despite enjoying math and physics.
“I wasn’t totally sure, but had wanted to be a teacher because I love kids,” she said. An honors education course she took entailed helping teachers in younger classrooms.
That drive also spurred a volleyball hobby. She made captain, varsity and JV, her freshman year while volunteer-coaching a middle school team.
“It helps the kids learn team-building,” she said.
“It’s had the biggest impact … (As captain), I was able to lead my team and grow with them, and we had the most successful season of our program’s history. We won back-to-back championships in different tournaments and beat Tilghman for the first time in history.”
Beyond “the pressures of school,” she likes volunteer work and finding ways to unwind.
“I love being out on the lake and just being away, spending time with friends and family,” she said. “I’m also Catholic, so I help with youth groups and fish fries, helping out the organization.”
Sullivan, daughter of Amy and Terry Sullivan of Boaz, is the Murray State University Teen of the Week.
Each Tuesday, The Sun covers a notable area high school senior. After the school year, a selection committee chooses one “Teen of the Year” to win a $5,000 scholarship. A second student wins the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
