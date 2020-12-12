A new weapon is being tested in the war on Asian carp, the bio-acoustic fish fence, a.k.a. BAFF.
A “translocation” exercise at Barkley Lock is serving as a trial run for the system, according to David Lambert of Fish Guidance Systems, the company implementing the project.
Lyon County Judge-executive Wade White hopes the BAFF succeeds in neutralizing negative effects of Asian carp. He says the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife introduced the breed to Arkansas ponds in the 1970s to prevent algae. Floods eventually led to a large number of the fish migrating into the Mississippi River and eventually into Kentucky and Barkley lakes.
“So, that’s been our biggest complaint — we’re left to deal with them,” White said. “Small states’ budgets, like with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, don’t have the money to fight this. Neither does any other state. So, that’s why we came together to try to get money.
“We ended up getting $25 million, of which, I am working with (U.S.) Senators Rand Paul’s and Mitch McConnell’s offices to find out how I can follow where that money goes. I did have a small part in this (project) and I want to be accountable to the people who want to know where that money’s ends up.”
The silver carp often jump into boats, causing problems with tourism. Additionally, they so overpopulate waters they’ve entered that they completely can dominate a bay, pushing out the other fish.
Asian carp now cause problems in a dozen different states via the Mississippi River, up to Lake Michigan. Eradication efforts cost $350 million a year, to keep them out of the Great Lakes alone.
Two lightning strikes delayed progress of the trial, Lambert said. However, the acoustic fish deterrent again is operational. This latest exercise will allow the U.S. Geological Survey and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to catch and tag some 250 fish.
In the first stage, half of that number will be caught above the lock and then moved below it. Officials will deactivate the BAFF and monitor the movement of the fish during the course of a week.
Project leaders then plan to catch, move and track 125 fish with the BAFF left operational. The exercise attempts to mimic the urges of Asian carp in spring, when they move upstream. The expectation is that a natural instinct to return to where they were caught will cause the tagged fish to attempt to challenge the BAFF. If the system is as effective as expected, far fewer fish from the second group will return upstream, Lambert said.
Currently the system still is being tested, by turning it off and on.
“They’re going to tag fish below the dam to see if these fish are able to move through,” White said. “They’ll also tag other types of fish to see if they’re able to move through. That’s because they still want crappie, bass, catfish and baitfish to swim through. It should only block the carp. That’s what’s so unique about it.”
It takes a great deal of testing to determine whether it’s worth the effort and money, White said.
“If that works, then we need to continue the subsidy with our commercial fishermen because they are totally the defense against going back to where we were two or three years ago, when these fish were overtaking our lake,” he added.
Previous tests of the BAFF have confirmed success at deterring numerous species of Asian carp in a variety of settings, according to Lambert. Laboratory tests at the University of Minnesota showed the BAFF system to be 98% effective against bighead carp, and virtually 100% successful in deterring common carp.
Despite the various challenges, White remains optimistic.
“We’ve pulled out 6 million pounds of carp in the past year or two. If you don’t think that makes a difference, let’s take 6 million pounds of carp, dump it in this lake, go ride around and see what happens. Had it not been for the commercial fishermen, those fish would still be swimming around, jumping in boats, and reeking havoc on our fishing,” White added. “There has been major progress here. There’s just a lot of government involvement in subsidies and getting the fence up.
“I know a lot of times governments can mess things up in politics. I hope that doesn’t happen in this case.”
