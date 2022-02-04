Ashley Furniture donates more than 350 mattresses to tornado survivors

Ashley Furniture Industries partnered with Higdon Furniture Company Inc., a licensee of Ashley HomeStores based in Paducah and Murray, to give more than 350 mattresses to tornado survivors in Kentucky. The donated mattresses were worth more than $150,000.
Ashley and Higdon partnered with the Paducah-McCracken County United Way to help distribute the mattresses and other items to individuals and families affected by the Dec. 10 tornado.
“Every person in our community should have a safe place to lay their head at night and it takes us all to ensure that happens,” Betsy Burkeen, CEO of United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, said in a news release. “We are so thankful for this generous donation to the families of those recently impacted by this devastation.”
“The news and images of the Kentucky tornadoes has been devastating to see. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with the victims, especially those who lost loved ones to these storms,” Todd Wanek, president and CEO of Ashley, said.
Ashley manufacturing and distribution facilities in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and North Carolina also held donation drives.
The teams collected more than 400 pounds of hygiene and food products, and sent those donations along with the mattresses.
