Ascend Elements, Inc., a producer of advanced, sustainable battery materials made from recycled lithium-ion batteries, will invest $310 million and create 250 full-time jobs in Christian County, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday.

According to the governor, this is the single largest economic development project in the county’s history.

