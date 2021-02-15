MAYFIELD — It’s fitting that the Graves County Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) would promote its You Are Loved campaign in February. Though not connected to the Valentine’s Day holiday, it is to promote self care when times are tough or when someone feels alone.
The heart of You Are Loved is based on mental health awareness, said Courtney Williams, ASAP’s youth coordinator.
“We focus on different self-care routines youth can practice, especially right now,” she said. “There are coping skills they can use to aid their mental health, because we are in the middle of a pandemic; how to comfort a friend in need, emergency hotlines, crisis hotlines that you can text, or the national suicide prevention hotline.”
Each day, Williams and her youth council post different videos or images on their Instagram page (GCYouthCouncil) with information, crisis numbers to call, or ways people can help cope while perhaps isolated because of the pandemic, non-traditional instruction at school, or even the weather.
“We’ve had some of our youth send in videos and talk about how they practice self-care at home,” Williams said. “Some of them say they like to surround themselves with positive people, some listen to music or paint their nails or put on face masks, stuff like that.”
The campaign started last year when the council set up a booth at a basketball game and passed out information and resources on mental health, substance abuse and suicide prevention. While unable to do an in-person kickoff campaign this year, they still wanted to keep the issue in people’s minds by sharing tips through social media and other virtual means.
Williams noted ASAP is involved in this campaign since mental health and substance abuse often coincide. She shared a statistic that 20 million American adults have a diagnosed substance abuse disorder and more than 8 million Americans struggle with both a diagnosed substance abuse disorder and a mental health disorder.
“Those who don’t know how to cope with their feelings will often turn to substances to cope,” she said.
Another challenge is the saturation of a virtual presence — namely through school — and the difficulty of re-engaging into a virtual environment for peer interactions. Williams said even without the in-person connections, people are still surrounded by friends and loved ones.
“When you’re sitting at home and don’t have that routine going to school and doing all your afterschool activities and you’re sitting there and thinking about how you’re all by yourself, you have all these friends but you’re just not surrounded by them all day,” she said.
“Just because you’re not around them doesn’t mean there’s nobody there,” Williams added. “You’re not alone even if you feel like you are.”
To learn more, visit the ASAP Youth Council’s Instagram page or website at gcasap.org/youth-council.
