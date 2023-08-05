Education

Completion of a hunter education course — complete with a firing range experience — is required for Kentucky hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1975.

 Photo provided

In a bid to prepare more people for approaching hunting seasons, the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources declares today Hunter Education Day across the state.

Beyond reading and ‘rithmetic skills, hunters should have knowledge of safety practices and much more related to their quests afield. To that end, Kentucky law requires that any hunter born on or after Jan. 1, 1975, must have certification from successfully completing a hunter education course.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In