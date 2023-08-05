In a bid to prepare more people for approaching hunting seasons, the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources declares today Hunter Education Day across the state.
Beyond reading and ‘rithmetic skills, hunters should have knowledge of safety practices and much more related to their quests afield. To that end, Kentucky law requires that any hunter born on or after Jan. 1, 1975, must have certification from successfully completing a hunter education course.
That 1975 cut-off date was set arbitrarily when the hunter ed rule was first imposed, allowing the older hunters to be “grandfathered” in, given credit for experience and excused from education requirements. Younger people were especially ushered into course with emphasis on safety, but through the years, the target audience of this regulation has grown.
Nowadays, we’ve got 48-year-olds who are required to have hunter education certification. On the other end of the spectrum, anyone age 12 or older is required to have completed hunter ed.
The education mandate has paid off. KDFWR managers have seen the rate of hunting accidents and related injuries decline as the percentage of hunters who have completed these courses has increased.
One coordinated thing about Hunter Education Day is that the KDFWR is hosting 38 in-person hunter ed courses in various locations across Kentucky today. As it plays out, none of these courses for the special day are being offered in this western district.
While there are no current courses hereabouts, maybe the best thing about Hunter Education Day locally is the occasion to make would-be hunters and the parents/guardians of would-be new hunters to think about the requirement.
Effectively, you’re on the clock. The youth season for firearms deer hunting — the event that drives so many new hunters to hunter ed courses — is not that far over the horizon. It is Oct. 14-15, 10 weekends from now. And, hey, the traditional “fall” season for squirrel hunting, which used to be the portal pursuit for most young hunters, is a mere two weeks away, opening Aug. 19.
Locally, KDFWR-approved, instructor-led hunter one-day education courses are scheduled at Paducah Shooters Supply on Sept. 23 and Nov. 4 (both 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.). Another two-session course at Paducah Shooters is scheduled Oct. 10, 5-9 p.m., and Oct. 12, 5-6 p.m. There is a range portion including live-firing exercise on the end of each one-day course, while the second meeting of the Oct. 10 and Oct. 12 course is a firing range session.
All hunter education courses now require advance registration: The number of available student slots is limited. All registrations should be made through the KDFWR website, fw.ky.gov. Click on “Education” on the home page, then click “Hunter education” and follow topic headers.
Also on the website, would-be educated hunters will find opportunities to take approved hunter ed courses online. Those taking this option can earn certification for the classroom portion of study in this fashion. To complete the requirement, participants then must attend a range day for hands-on and live-firing instruction and experience.
Presently, in the western district, KDFWR-sponsored range days are scheduled Sept. 23 (4-4:30 p.m.) at Paducah Shooters Supply, Nov. 2 (5-6 p.m.) at the KDFWR’s Camp Currie on Kentucky Lake in Marshall County, and again Nov. 4 (4-4:30 p.m.) at Paducah Shooters Supply.
All materials, including firearms and ammunition, are provided at range days.
Participation in range days also requires advance registration via fw.ky.gov.
The classroom portion of the course includes hunter ethics, wildlife conservation and identification, field care of game, first aid and firearms safety. Also included are crash courses archery and muzzleloading firearms. Along with the nuts and bolts of hunting, the course is shaped so that new hunters understand and appreciate their role in natural resources management.
For further information, study the website’s Hunter Education resources, and/or check with the KDFWR hunter education Region 1 coordinator, Courtney Goodman, phone 502-234-8839 or email Courtney.Goodman@ky.gov.
- The Land Between the Lakes’ Woodland Nature Station today and Sunday celebrates the annual ruby-throated hummingbird migration with its 27th annual Hummingbird Festival.
The center both days at 10 a.m.-4 p.m. will be the site of programs, demonstrations, exhibits, arts and crafts, and kids’ games relating to hummingbirds and other wildlife topics.
Each year, the Nature Station holds the festival in early August, the month during which the ruby-throat migration soars to a high level. The passage of hummers from northern habitats making rest-stops in the area, temporarily adding to locally nesting birds, creates peak numbers of hummingbirds in the region.
The Nature Station’s array of hummingbird feeders throughout spring and summer are hot spots for viewing the tiny birds, but during August, hundreds of hummers may be viewed visiting the sugar water feeding stations at the LBL facility.
Nature Station admission during the special weekend event is $9 for those ages 18 and older, $7 for ages 5-17, and free for younger kids.
- The 2023-24 Illinois Digest of Hunting and Trapping Regulations is now available online at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website, dnr.illinois.gov.
Printed copies of the digest will arrive at hunting/fishing license vendors later this month.
The digest includes hunting season dates and full regulations for game pursuits throughout the 2023-24 hunting year. Among those are dates and regulations for the traditional fall squirrel season that actually has begun already. Illinois’ squirrel season started on Tuesday of this week, running Aug. 1-Feb. 15 (except for Nov. 17-19 and Nov. 30-Dec. 3 in counties open to firearms deer hunting).
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors new items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
