With new cases arising regularly, the Purchase area has passed 600 cases of the coronavirus.
Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster announced four new cases in McCracken County on Tuesday, with two cases in Carlisle County and one in Fulton County.
Those numbers were dwarfed by Graves County, which reported 39 new cases since July 1, said Noel Coplen, the county’s health director. Graves also reported its 24th death, three higher than the latest total reported by the state.
In total, the Purchase area has now reported 644 cases, according to a running tally by The Sun, with 175 of those in McCracken and 258 in Graves.
Calloway County has reported the third highest amount in the area with 90 cases.
The area has reported 31 total deaths since testing began, with three in McCracken, two in Marshall and one each in Carlisle and Calloway.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday a new increase of 371 cases, one of the highest single day totals since the pandemic began. Other areas countrywide have seen significant spikes since reopening, and Koster said one of the best steps an individual can take is to wear a face covering.
“If you’re in public and indoors, it’s best to wear a mask,” Koster said.
Some state and local officials across the country have recently instituted orders mandating the wearing of masks in public, but Koster said he wasn’t sure how effective those orders would be, particularly due to the logistics of enforcement.
“Unless you enforce it, it’s not really mandatory,” he said.
“Who’s giving out the fines? Are the police walking around and handing out fines for not wearing a mask?”
For Koster, individual compliance with mask wearing will have to come down to personal motivation.
“I do see it getting worse before it gets better,” Koster said of the continuing pandemic.
“We can all stop this and not have to revert back and close restaurants and businesses and bars … if everybody can just get on board and practice what we’ve been trying to teach them. If we don’t do that as a society then it can do nothing but get worse.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.