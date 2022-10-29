PADNWS-10-29-22 ODRS DEER RUT - PHOTO

Before whitetails can couple up to make babies, there can be a good deal of desperate seeking and chasing involved.

 Contributed

Gentlemen deer are beginning to see lady whitetails differently about now.

As a result of the changing photo period, autumn’s shortening allotment of daylight, whitetails are slipping into their annual reproductive phase. This time of raging hormones and uncharacteristic deer behavior is what we know as the rut.

Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In