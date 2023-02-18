METROPOLIS, Ill. — Growing up, Rick Abell thought from an early age he’d like to go into law and politics.
His dad, however, had other plans — that his eldest should go into engineering.
In a way, they both got what they wanted. After 20 years as corporate counsel for the City of Metropolis, Abell did all of the above and more.
While Abell retired as the City of Metropolis corporate counsel on Jan. 31, he’s far from retiring as an attorney. He went back to the general practice of law on Wednesday, Feb. 1, working full-time at the Richard Kruger Law Firm where he will be handling wills, deeds, contracts, civil law suits, estates; probably do some labor law and employment law; and some local municipal government work as he continues as the attorney for Massac Memorial Hospital, the City of Brookport, the City of Vienna, the City of Cairo and the Village of Karnak.
“I hope to be there for some time to come. If you look around, lawyers don’t tend to retire — although, I don’t know that I’ll be Milton Helm, either,” he said with a laugh.
But Abell’s “new” position won’t come too easy at first.
“I’ve got some learning and some studying to do — virtually everything now is filed electronically and a lot of hearings are held by Zoom,” he said. “We don’t do a lot of that in the city attorney’s office.”
Abell grew up in Harrisburg, the son of the late Dr. Harry W. Abell, who was born in Brookport, and Evelyn Cagle Abell, who was born in and currently lives in Metropolis. They moved to Harrisburg in 1966 when Dr. Abell accepted an administrative position with Southeastern Illinois College.
It’s from those Massac roots that the young Abell got his dreams of becoming a lawyer. “From time to time, being around family, it seemed like something I’d like,” he said.
His uncle, Louis Horman, practiced in Metropolis from the 1950s into the ‘70s, becoming a state’s attorney and later a judge. Horman’s son-in-law, Guy Lahr, joined his practice.
While Abell was making plans after high school graduation to focus his college years on law and politics, his dad “decided I needed to be an engineer — which is the last thing I wanted to do! In college, I probably ended up having more pre-engineering classes than any lawyer around who’s not one.”
And with his father’s being president of SIC, “there was little doubt about where I was going to go.”
Graduating from there, Abell went on to the University of Illinois and “got around to telling my dad I wasn’t going into engineering. He said I needed more than a political science degree, and we settled on a business degree.”
Abell got into the College of Commerce and Business at UofI, getting a degree in business management with a concentration in personnel management, which today is human resources.
“To tell you how far back that was, most of the leave laws and personnel laws we have now didn’t exist at that time — there was no such thing as the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act), Family Medical Leave, a whole host of things,” he said.
Abell applied to and was accepted at several law schools, deciding on Southern Illinois University Carbondale because it was closer to home. While there, he worked for the City of Carbondale in the city attorney’s office. After three years, he graduated in 1984 and went back to Harrisburg where he hung up his shingle — practicing law as a private attorney in a law firm for five years, including an eight-month period as an assistant state’s attorney in Saline County. He also got his feet wet in government law, representing a rural water district and what was then Carmi Community Unit School District and Pope County Community Unit School District from 1988-97.
During those years, but before the assistant state’s attorney stint, Abell was contacted by then-Massac County Sheriff Bill Reineking and others asking if he’d be interested in being Massac County state’s attorney.
“I thought about it, but I didn’t take it up,” he said.
But a couple of years after being asked, Abell had another proposal. Lahr asked him to join his firm. “I came down and looked it over, but again, in the end, I decided I liked where I was at. Harrisburg was more my hometown,” Abell said.
Around 1989, Lahr tried again. “He was going to be the attorney for the state lottery commission and was looking for somebody to buy out his practice. I came down, we talked and we put a deal together.”
The practice was located on Market Street. Abell practiced there until 2000 when he joined Kruger, Henry & Hunter. Over the next five years, Abell worked full time for the firm, picking up more government law representations with Massac Unit School District from 1989-2001 and Massac Memorial Hospital, from 1993 to the present, as this marks his 30th year representing the hospital.
There was also that short time, from 1998-2000, when he was president of National State Bank.
“I like to say I had a brief sabbatical,” he said of those two years. “All experiences in life are learning experiences. Some turn out better than others. I did learn a lot.”
And then, the City of Metropolis had an opening.
The year was 1992 and the state, was entering into a new venture — riverboat gambling. For the City of Metropolis, that brought an increase in city projects, programs and commercial activity, leading then-Mayor Beth Clanahan and the city council of the time to decide in 2001 that the city needed a full-time corporate counsel instead of a part-time city attorney. Abell was actually involved in drafting the ordinances that created the corporate counsel position.
The first corporate counsel was Joe Leberman, who recently retired as judge in Pope County and grew up with Abell; the two even practiced law on Market Street for a while. Leberman served as Metropolis corporate counsel for about 10 months and moved on to something else.
Clanahan said she spoke with several people about the position, but Abell stuck out.
“I knew Rick from the bank. We had several attorneys in town, but it needed to be one who could come on full-time with the city. Rick had been the hospital attorney, the attorney for Brookport — he had municipal knowledge,” she said.
Clanahan appointed Abell, the council approved it and he’s “been here ever since” September 2002.
As mayor, Clanahan worked with Abell until April 2005. During those three years, Abell began serving as the city’s representative on the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency board in 2003, “doing an excellent job,” and assisted in codifying the city ordinances.
“I always laughed and told the city attorney I came to them for a second opinion because I always had my own. Rick was pretty good with that,” Clanahan said. “The city attorney is not an easy position because you have a mayor and members of the city council not always agreeing on an issue. He was an excellent city attorney during our years of working together. I’m glad he’s been able to stay with them through retirement.”
Metropolis was Abell’s second municipality to represent. The first was Brookport. Over time, he’s added being city attorney for the City of Vienna, the City of Cairo and recently became village attorney for the Village of Karnak. He will retain those positions, along with representing the hospital. He is only retiring as City of Metropolis corporate counsel.
Abell’s position as Metropolis corporate counsel was unique in many ways.
“Metropolis was a little unique for the size of town to have a full-time or established part-time city attorney. Most towns, the city attorney is on a contractural basis where they pay you by the hour,” he said. “At the time, Metropolis had the gaming boat coming in and felt they had more things going on than the typical small-town city attorney might do. That’s true — they did and they still do. Over 20 years, this position’s really evolved a lot.”
That is the other unique factor. As City of Metropolis corporate counsel, Abell was the man with 1,000 hats, noting there were several things he was involved in, and to what level, that might surprise people:
• “One thing I’ve been involved in over the years is all the major infrastructure projects,” Abell said. One of those is the ongoing sewer separation project. When the process began, Abell went to Springfield to take a two-day class on combined sewer separation. Another example is the long-term control plan, on which he was involved since its beginning, working with the city’s engineers, the EPA and the city’s financial people. “We did that as a team — we typically had the mayor, engineers, the chief financial person, myself, an alderman and the wastewater superintendent.”
• Abell was one of three representatives who is an attorney on the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency. IMEA is a cooperative of 32 municipals that own their own electric departments. “Being as involved in the wholesale side of the electric business is a bit unusual. I didn’t know beans about electric, and you still don’t want me wiring anything, but over the course of time, I’ve learned how to go out and look at distribution circuits and know what’s 3-phase, primary or secondary. I’ve learned a lot about voltage, loads, load factors and efficient use of energy,” he said.
Former Mayor Billy McDaniel noted that Abell “was a tremendous asset with IMEA” not only as the city’s representative, but “going through the cycle of that organization,” including being chairman. “He’s very highly thought of in the IMEA. He helped them a lot. … (The city) made some good decisions because of his knowledge. Right now, we’re seeing the results of those long-term contracts through that association that’s kept our utilities below Ameren and the rural electrics.”
• Abell also has “done more with economic development than the average attorney does, as far as establishing, operating and administering the TIF districts and the business districts and putting together financing packages around those. Most smaller towns use TIF consultants.”
• And, one of Abell’s other hats was handling “all the (city’s) labor issues over the last 20 years. I’d do the collective bargaining, the grievances with the unions, as well as a substantial amount of employment law, whether it’s union staff or non-union staff. What you see more often than not is someone with an HR (human resources) background (handling those things). There aren’t many attorneys in southern Illinois who do that sort of thing. Prior to my coming here, most of the HR stuff got shipped out to attorneys in Chicago, St. Louis or some place like that.”
But Abell provided even more than that. McDaniel, who was on the original city council that hired Abell, kept him on when he was elected mayor in 2005. They worked together for 16 years. “If I had to do it over again, I’d do the same thing,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel called Abell a “friend to anybody who worked in the city and outside the city who had an issue or problem. I can’t tell you how many of our employees would come up with issues, like power of attorney, and Rick would help navigate them through what they needed to get their life back together. People don’t think about things like that, but he was a good friend to the city employees.”
McDaniel noted that “Rick wasn’t just corporate counsel. He wore many, many, many hats through city government — he helped us with our union negotiations, insurance, helping the city save a tremendous amount of money.”
McDaniel added that along with his work with IMEA, Abell also helped “navigate the city through Harrah’s, new businesses and was really a big asset to Richard Kruger and navigating us through the process of getting the Massac-Metropolis Port District, which runs for the whole county of Massac. He was very instrumental in getting that pushed through with the help of the legislature.”
McDaniel commented on Abell’s “tremendous knowledge,” not only as an attorney, but in the many areas he’s dealt with.
“Rick is a very, very intelligent young man. I believe Rick is one of the best qualified in municipal government. He was a tremendous asset and did a tremendous job with the City of Metropolis,” he said. “Through those years, you have your ups, downs, agreements, disagreements, opinions — that’s what you should have. Most of all, Rick was a true representative of the City of Metropolis and a true friend.”
As corporate counsel, Abell said there were many times he considered himself a “fly on the wall,” watching how things would come together through some 20 years of city councils and under three mayors.
“I’ve enjoyed working with all the mayors and council members. When you look back, they all have different strengths and they bring those to bear. It’s always interesting to see how they interact with each other and how they play,” he said.
“I think the most interesting thing has been watching how they have to get things done by persuasion. That’s when it seems to work best — not by concealing things or going around somebody, but by laying it out and everybody having their two cents worth. You know you have a good group of working elected officials when they lay things out, everybody knows what’s going on and even if they don’t agree, when they leave the room, they’re all on the same page. There have been periods over the last 20 years when that was the most interesting and the most rewarding.”
And with those decisions, “I’ve taken a lot of pleasure in seeing several things happen. Some are more tangible than others,” he said, listing:
• The development of a new comprehensive plan for the city around 2008. “That’s one thing I’m very proud of,” he said. The last comprehensive plan was developed around 1963 and, in the mid-2000s, the city and the community came together to develop a “new plan that’s really a road map for where the city and the citizens who participated thought the city ought to go for the next 20 or 30 years,” Abell said. “Sometimes it seems like a document on a shelf, but we do refer to it, particularly in planning and zoning. We use it in our TIF districts to make sure the projects we do are consistent with those plans. That’s a bit unusual for a small town.”
• From those comprehensive plan meetings, the city developed a more modern set of zoning regulations. “All our old zoning regulations dated to 1964 and there had been some amendments since that time, but lots of things exist today that didn’t in 1964 — internet; fiber optic cable; drive-thrus; the types of businesses we have now like video gaming rooms or parlors, convenience stores, chain pharmacies. Things we look at as advantages also bring things we didn’t see; for example, until a few years ago, who’d heard of digital signs? Those are things we had to take into consideration — we had to be careful (on) what’s put up — to not distract drivers or that the location doesn’t bother neighborhoods. I’m really proud that we’ve come forward with that.”
• The business developments made possible because of those earlier mentioned economic development tools. Abell listed the Orthopedic Surgery Center, Super City Bar & Grill and Fat Edd’s as examples. “If the fire at Fat Edd’s had occurred a few years earlier, they would’ve just closed up shop. Instead, we took the economic development tools we had — revolving loan fund money, TIF money, business district money, sales tax money — to help put it back even better than it was. How many businesses went through the Super City Bar & Grill location? Now you have a successful business out there, and we used business district funds to make that happen.”
• How the public and private sectors working together have made numerous things happen, like the revitalization of uptown Metropolis. “It wasn’t many years ago, uptown was all but dead — about 80% of the buildings were unoccupied. Now, it’s hard to find a place uptown, and when one becomes available, someone snatches it up right away. That was nothing more than a few property owners, a couple realtors, the Chamber of Commerce and a couple of folks from the city sitting down and asking what can we do to attract people and what kind of resources can we put in to help them out? For most of the things you see up there, for every dollar the city put in, there were private people — banks or owners — who put in seven to 20 times that amount. That’s something the city, the local business community and the Chamber of Commerce can be very proud of. It’s something that hopefully going forward, you can take it and do it somewhere else. The council said that about a year ago when they opened up the improvement grant to anybody in the commercial zone. That’s something to be proud of.”
And, of course, with those highlights come those low points over a 20-year period.
“Certainly, there are always days of disappointment we all share when a local business or industry closes. But a lot of those things are beyond our control or ability to influence,” Abell said. “They’re a fact of life — businesses have a life cycle like anything else. We do our best to keep them healthy, but sometimes that isn’t enough.”
There are also the frustrations associated with the time it takes to make change, which Abell noted isn’t uncommon, but has its own impact. He discussed the city’s being “slow to organize or capitalize on” things like the casino, the Superman statue and Fort Massac State Park, or being “slow in modifying any of our regulations, which might have made those assets even bigger and better.” Or how by the time moves were made, selling alcohol on Sundays for example, “all the surrounding areas — Paducah, Vienna, Karnak, Golconda — had it so it didn’t have the natural spin off it could’ve and it didn’t really boost some other things like it could have 10 years before.”
Similarly, “there’s a reluctance to look at what’s being done in other communities and what’s successful and either modify or emulate it to some extent and be active in organizations like the Illinois Municipal League. The communities you see advancing are ones that have or are moving in the direction of more professional management, such as having city administrators or allowing professional staff to spearhead economic development,” he said. “Government will never be a business, but it doesn’t mean modern government shouldn’t have some similar practices to business or industry. One of the best things that came out of my participation in IMEA and IMUA was networking with the 31 other communities.”
With a little more emphasis on general law now, Abell hopes to “at least have a little bit more time to be involved in some community activities.”
A member of the Kiwanis Club of Metropolis, Abell “used to be involved pretty heavily in the chamber and community-based projects.”
And there are several starting up. “I’m excited about several things — Rev. (Orlando) McReynolds’ Oscar Micheaux project, the John Marvin Steele project — celebrating our hometown heroes. I want to be involved in something like that,” he said.
He’s also hoping someone — maybe even starting with him — will “do something about the solitary cemetery at Sixth and Main streets. I think we as a city and citizens need to do something other than just let it lay there. But the city can’t do everything; that’s where citizens and groups need to step up.”
Abell noted that over his 30-plus years living in Metropolis, that’s one thing he’s seen decline.
“I think part of the problem was letting government take care of things instead of citizen groups. I think gaming money kind of spoiled us in that regard — ‘They have the money, let the city handle that’ — and we became less of a volunteer community. That doesn’t mean we don’t have some good volunteers, but that’s something we need to look at revitalizing,” he said, quickly noting that “COVID hurt that a lot, too. Being isolated doesn’t exactly contribute to groups working together on community-based projects. We need to get that part back. There’s a lot of things that need to be done, it’s just going to take volunteers to do it. This community’s never been shy about donating, but becoming hands-on again is what I think is going to be key.”
Along with those community projects, Abell “will probably spend more time being grandpa, too,” he said with a grin, looking at his grandson’s picture on his desktop. “I’ve made that a priority over the last several years. It’s going to be more of one now,” as he and his wife Pris have two grandchildren.
Current Mayor Don Canada began working with Abell when he was elected Ward 2 alderman in 2015. But when Canada became mayor, the two developed a different working relationship.
“Rick helped ease me into my first year as mayor. There were lots of things that were new to me that I had not encountered as an alderman, and Rick was able to help guide me through that process,” Canada said. “Rick did a great job representing the city on the IMEA board. He was helpful in reaching a contract agreements with all three unions. He did a great job managing our TIF. The City of Metropolis thanks Rick for all his years of service and wishes him the best of luck.”
Abell said it’s because of his unique corporate counsel position with the City of Metropolis that he’s “met a lot of good people and made a lot of friendships, a lot of them I think I’ll have for the rest of my life — both here and the other places I’ve been on account of this. I’ve enjoyed it.”
