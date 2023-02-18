Rick Abell — Retirement

With a desk full of paperwork up to his retirement date, Rick Abell reflects on 20 years as corporate counsel of the City of Metropolis. Through the position, Abell said there were many times he considered himself “a fly on the wall,” watching how things would come together through multiple rounds of city councils and three mayors.

 TERRA TEMPLE | The Metropolis Planet

METROPOLIS, Ill. — Growing up, Rick Abell thought from an early age he’d like to go into law and politics.

His dad, however, had other plans — that his eldest should go into engineering.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In