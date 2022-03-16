While art design for the new Barkley Regional Airport terminal is in preliminary planning, board and committee members have a clear roadmap for what’s ahead.
During a recent meeting, an ad hoc committee consisting of community and board representatives voted for the Airport Authority board to consider selecting and approving an arts consultant during a meeting at 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 28.
Board chairman Jay Matheny said the consultant would dive deep into the region, similar to the inspiration process for the terminal’s architectural design that can be previewed at flybarkley.com/new-terminal.
“There has been a lot of work put into developing a sense of place and looking around the region to find design cues for the new terminal,” Matheny said. “To the same extent, our artist consultant will help us accent and complement the same sense of place that’s already in the terminal’s design.
“We want our consultant among the community to develop a sense of what art looks like in western Kentucky and Paducah … to emphasize its artistic themes and what the working artists in our community are doing.”
Matheny said the consultant’s role would also entail working closely with the ad hoc committee, developing a protocol for art proposals and making recommendations to the board of directors.
In spring 2023, the new terminal is slated to begin greeting arriving visitors with a sight of everything paramount to the Purchase region.
Patterned brickwork will reflect nearby limestone quarries while mosaic tiles form quilt-like patterns and floor patterns run reminiscent of the region’s rivers.
Ad hoc committee member Cindy Ragland said giving local artists a personal presence in the airport is one motivation.
“It’s only the beginning. There are more meetings to be held, but we are a UNESCO city and we did not come by that easily,” said Ragland, also a Paducah Creative & Cultural Council board member. “We came by that because of the plethora of art we have here, and the airport board wants to celebrate that.”
“I don’t call myself an art aficionado, but one thing I feel good about is that we’ve got people on this committee dedicated to ensuring that the people in our community and region are going to feel proud of the terminal’s art,” Matheny said.
“That’s the goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.