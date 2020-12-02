With Giving Tuesday — a traditional day of donating to nonprofits — having come and gone, many of Paducah’s arts-based nonprofits were gracious for funds contributed to their causes, especially during this COVID-19 crisis that has hamstrung their organizations’ operations throughout the year.
Like nearly every industry, the arts have not exactly flourished during this pandemic. Nearly all of these organizations have had to cut staff, scrap programming and limit operations since March.
Market House Theatre’s earned revenue has dropped by nearly a quarter-million dollars so far in 2020.
“This has been such a challenging year on so many levels. Especially in the arts, which relies on in-person gatherings and events,” MHT executive director Michael Cochran told the Sun. “We have cut staff, scaled back on several expense areas and tightened our belts to weather this storm.”
For National Quilt Museum CEO Frank Bennett, “support from individual donors that care about the museum and all Paducah tourism assets is more important than ever.” Visitors to the museum this year are down over 50% this year.
Maiden Alley Cinema executive director Rebecca Madding has been struggling with the dilemma of COVID-19 in a business where she needs crowds, adjusting her movie house’s capacity to a maximum of 25 people due to safety concerns.
“In a normal year, 55% of our income comes from box office sales,” she said. “Due to the income loss of decreased attendance and canceled fundraisers, we have been relying on donations and grants more, and more box office income has dwindled to about less than 20% of our monthly expenses.”
Going without its two largest fundraisers — Oktoberfest and a regular tent at BBQ on the River — has left the arthouse out of over $25,000 in operational costs.
Donations to Maiden Alley are going directly to keeping the lights on, paying for “bare bones operations,” Madding said, like payroll, utilities and insurance costs.
Madding’s isn’t the only organization more reliant on donations this year. For Market House Theatre, nearly 75 cents of every budget dollar comes from grants and donations.
In a typical year around 50% of the Paducah Symphony Orchestra’s budget comes from individual donations and another 10% from fundraisers, according to executive director Reece King.
Individual giving, King said, is “obviously very important to our survival and returning to the stage in good financial health.”
With no clear end to the pandemic in sight, King is concerned about the long-term effects this will have on the organization.
“We canceled one of our largest fundraisers in 2020, and we may or may not be able to have fundraisers in 2021,” he said. “Giving so far in our current fiscal year is down by about 60%, while expenses are only down by about 40% because some of our costs are fixed expenses.
“We anticipate this gap will continue to widen until we can get back to some normalcy.”
Yeiser Art Center executive director Lexie Millikan is stressed when thinking about how her organization will recover from this year. Her gallery has had to cancel its largest fundraiser, the Lower Town Arts and Music Festival, along with several others.
“With COVID-19, we’ve had way less visitors in the gallery which means fewer donations, fewer sales and fewer membership renewals than normal,” she said. Individual and business donations are going to be key for us to successfully recover from this year. They make a huge difference for us.”
At the end of Kentucky Avenue, the Carson Center — which sources 35% of its revenue from contributions and donations — plans to funnel all of the funds it received Tuesday into programming through its Access Arts initiative, making tickets to every performance available to a diverse group of people underserved by the arts industry.
“Our mission has not changed just because we are in a pandemic,” executive director Mary Katz said. “We know we will be back soon and with our reopening, we will bring superlative programming to our region once again including nationally and internationally known concerts artists, Broadway Shows, family performances, and more.
“The difficulty this year in raising funds this year to provide access is we are closed, and it makes it difficult for people to see the direct result of their giving. They have to trust us and they have to envision the future, as we do so we can be poised and ready to distribute tickets as soon as we are open and then well into the future.”
Cochran and Market House Theatre expressed gratitude for those who have given this year.
“We have had tremendous support and generosity from our community this year as we continue to work to fulfill our mission,” he added. “Giving Tuesday is another wonderful day of how this community supports so many worthy causes like the Market House Theatre.”
Anyone interested in donating to any of these organizations can do so in the following ways:
• Carson Center, via www.thecarsoncenter.org.
• Maiden Alley Cinema, via www.maidenalleycinema.org/donate.
• Market House Theatre, via www.markethousetheatre.org or through a portal on the organization’s Facebook page.
• National Quilt Museum, via the recently launched www.qualtmu seum.org/matching cam paign.
• Paducah Symphony Orchestra, via www.paducahsymphony.org.
• Yeiser Art Center, via a portal on the gallery’s Facebook page or mailing a check to the 200 Broadway St. in Paducah.
