Recognizing the importance of the arts to the local community is always on the agenda when the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce travels to the nation’s capital as part its D.C. Fly-In.
Representatives of national arts organizations and agencies are included in the series of meetings which make up the business organization’s advocacy efforts in Washington.
“As a UNESCO Creative City we are very well recognized for the arts in our community,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
Last week’s arts-related sessions included Nolen Bivens, president/CEO of the Americans for the Arts, and Treon Glenn, senior director of government relations with the U.S. Travel Association.
Bivens, a retired Army general, recently took on his new role with the Americans for the Arts, “so it was really great for him to hear about Kentucky and Paducah,” Wilson said.
He spoke about helping the economy rebound by getting back to in-person events, many of which are hosted by nonprofit arts and cultural organizations.
In 2019, the nation’s arts and culture sector was a $919.7 billion industry that supported 5.2 million jobs and represented 4.3% of the nation’s economy, Bivens said. At the height of the pandemic in 2020, 63% of artists and creative workers experienced unemployment.
As of July 2021, financial losses to the nation’s nonprofit arts and culture organizations were an estimated $17.97 billion.
Additionally, local businesses — restaurants, hotels and retail shops — were severely impacted by canceled arts and culture events.
It was noted during the discussion that if the larger economy is going to rebound, the arts and culture sector needs to rebound because arts and culture gets people out of their homes and spending money in the economy.
“Paducah remains a shining example of how a community can prosper by promoting the arts,” Bivens said.
A story that Bivens related about sharing the arts with soldiers struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder “really hit home,” Wilson said.
“He talked about how the arts are for everyone and what a positive impact they can have on people’s lives.”
Glenn said the association’s research showed $668 billion has been lost in travel economy due to the pandemic.
“This has been one of the most turbulent times for the tourism industry, including 9/11,” he said.
The chamber group was also able to talk with Glenn about the importance of the new passenger terminal project at Barkley Regional Airport.
“He talked about how that would bring more attention to our community to have the new terminal. He talked about international travel and we did, too, about how important it is to us during the Quilt Show,” Wilson said.
Glenn noted how business travel has taken a significant hit over the last 18 months.
“Conventions weren’t happening, meetings weren’t happening,” he said. “All of these hotels, event venues and restaurants ... they don’t get any revenue if meetings aren’t happening. That’s why it’s important to return to in-person meetings and events.”
Glenn praised the chamber delegation for traveling to D.C.
“Business travelers have one of the highest rates of vaccinations,” he said, citing 75%. “We need to do better explaining why it’s safe to return to business travel.”
