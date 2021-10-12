Inspired by a 20-acre flag display in Washington, D.C., two Paducah artists are encouraging the public to help create McCracken County’s own flag display and honor McCracken County residents who have died from COVID-19.
People are invited to help plant 160 white flags outside of A.I.R. Studio in the Lower Town neighborhood to honor McCracken County residents who died from COVID-19. As of Saturday, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services placed that number at 160.
Local artist Char Downs is making the flags available for free in her gallery, Pinecone Gallery & Studios. She said the goal of the display was to help people gain a visual understanding of how many lives locally have been lost as a result of the pandemic.
“It visually represents just how much [the pandemic] has affected McCracken County,” Downs said.
Downs is collaborating with another artist, Alonzo Davis, who owns A.I.R. Studio and is currently working in Maryland. Davis’s inspiration came from an installation of more than 600,000 white flags outside of the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. by social artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg. That installation was in honor of the Americans across the nation who have died from COVID-19. The public was invited to personalize the white flags with messages honoring their loved ones affected by the pandemic.
Davis said he was “blown away” by the Washington, D.C. display and the public’s response to all of the flags.
“I thought [the Washington, D.C. flag installation] made an interesting art statement and social statement and didn’t try to touch the political issues related to COVID,” Davis said.
Davis said he thinks the Paducah flag installation will raise consciousness among those that see all of the white flags planted in A.I.R. Studio’s front lawn and make people ask questions about what the display is for and why it’s there.
Downs said people who wish to plant some of the small white flags outside of A.I.R. Studio near the corner of Seventh and Madison streets do not have to directly know someone who died of COVID. She said the goal was to have people place flags who would like to do a small act to honor their lives.
There are currently a handful of flags on the front lawn of A.I.R. Studio, with the goal of adding more throughout the month. Downs is also providing markers at her studio for those who wish to personalize their flags with messages for loved ones.
