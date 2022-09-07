Les Garner, an independent comic artist, will present Origin Story, a discussion about the significance of comics within culture and history, Thursday at the Paducah School of Art and Design.
He will lead the discussion from 6-8:30 p.m. at PSAD’s 2D and Graphic Design Building, located at 905 Harrison Street.
“Garner has been working in the independent comic realm pretty much since he graduated high school,” Emily Esau, program coordinator at PSAD, said. “We want our students to learn from him so they don’t have to learn it the hard way over decades. He’s a great industry resource for a market that the current faculty don’t really have any experience with. But we have a lot of students who are very attracted to the comic book world and animation and 3d modeling, and things of that nature and he’s very versed ... in that world.”
Since childhood, Garner has always been interested in comics.
“The trajectory of my life was set as a little kid by a footlocker full of comic books and Star Wars,” Garner said.
Garner grew up in eastern Kentucky in what many would now call squalor.
“When you grow up there at least for me, you’re in some pretty crazy situations and poverty, but we didn’t know any better,” he said.
“I see my story as a very Kentucky story, one thing that puts it into crazy perspective was I didn’t have indoor plumbing until I was 11. I always joke that the only place my dad would have hated me moving to more than Ohio was western Kentucky. We had nothing to compare life to though.”
Garner spent most of his younger years hanging out in theaters watching movies and reading comics.
“My dad was friends with the family that owned the theaters in my area and sometimes he would have to take jobs hauling gravel or water and just drop me off there,” he said. “I probably saw the first run of Star Wars with a comic book on my knee 300 times in theaters.”
After school, Garner went to college at Morehead state University, dropping out soon after starting and moving to New Milford, Connecticut with a college friend’s family, working construction during the week and in New York City, pitching himself to companies, doing sketches and sleeping in Central Park.
Garner’s long-term goal is to do what he had always wanted and open a school for students in eastern Kentucky to learn what he spent his life learning.
“I want to open a school for art and media (in eastern Kentucky),” he said. “There is such a culture of art and music and storytelling there that people don’t recognize and don’t think about until it’s been repackaged for them. The kids growing up there are so hopeless, I want to make a school that is free to help them.”
Garner sees working with PSAD as the first step, building connections to help his future students succeed.
“Les will be sharing his knowledge of influencers, like Jack Kirby, and how they created the world around us through their art,” said Esau.
Garner will also be doing a book signing at Hidden Gems in Metropolis on Oct. 20 and 21.
