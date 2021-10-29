Artist builds cemetery display from recycled materials

Several Reidland houses have gotten into the Halloween spirit by putting up decorations in their front lawns. Drive through a couple of the neighborhoods and you’ll notice skeletons, inflatable black cats, spider webs and pumpkins throughout the yards.
Trick-or-treaters in the Canterbury Subdivision may hear the howl of a werewolf and stumble upon a makeshift cemetery filled with 30 homemade tombstones, marking the supposed final resting places of curious characters like Anita Moore-Tician, Ima Rotten and Bea Gone.
Sonia Travis, a local artist, set up the makeshift cemetery in her yard, made each of the tombstones with recycled materials, and is preparing to have her grandchildren over on Halloween to play in the makeshift gravesite.
Travis has decorated her lawn for Halloween for the last five or six years, she said. She uses recycled materials. She started by making chicken-wire ghosts and packing tape ghosts. One year, she had a giant spider laying eggs in the tree in her front lawn, and the rest of the lawn filled with spiders. She took about two months to plan this year’s cemetery display, and started setting it up in the middle of September.
Travis is a painter by trade, owning a house painting business and painting portraits of animals for commission. Halloween, she said, is something she can do for herself.
“Being crafty is a way to get my hands dirty, and not have to be so serious,” Travis said.
Travis makes most of the tombstones out of foam board she gets from construction sites. While the skeletons are store-bought, Travis added red “flesh” to some of the skeletons that greet visitors at the front of the display. She also made some skulls on the tombstone by melting milk jugs and painting over them. Additionally, she made a coffin, where a skeleton is seen tipping out of, a witch’s cauldron contained within a spray foam pentagram, a Grim Reaper, and brick hollow columns acting as an opening to the yard.
Some previous decorations have been given away, Travis said, but the display seems to get bigger every year. Her husband, David, is sometimes skeptical of how big the display can become.
“That’s always his question, every time I make something new: ‘Is that gonna fit in the attic?” Travis said.
She has made do so far by filling up other space in her house. One guest room closest is dedicated to Halloween costumes and decorations, and the main closet downstairs is quickly piling up decorations, too.
“Christmas is getting smaller as Halloween gets bigger,” Travis said.
Halloween has a special meaning for Travis. She and her husband were married 20 years ago this week, and on the night of their wedding, attended a Halloween party with some friends. So every year, she adds little bride and groom-themed Halloween decorations. This year, a bride and groom stand near her driveway, and between them stands a tombstone with the vows from the film “Corpse Bride.”
She is expecting 200 to 300 children to stop by her neighborhood and her home to see all the spooky decorations and get some candy from the Raven Witch, the costume Travis has chosen to make and wear for this Halloween.
Next year, Travis plans on adding on to the cemetery. The display will keep growing until either Travis runs out of room in her yard, or runs out of storage space in her house.
