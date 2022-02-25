As work continues on the new terminal project at Barkley Regional Airport, plans are in the works to start considering art possibilities within the terminal building, which is scheduled to be completed by spring 2023.
With architectural design plans in the works, Jay Matheny, chairman of the Barkley Regional Airport Authority board, said the board is in the beginning stages of brainstorming art possibilities that would work with the planned interior design and color scheme.
“I think one of the goals is to incorporate art that is going to go with the design cues of the new terminal. In other words, try to find some pieces that will accent the new terminal, and also be representative, perhaps, of our region,” Matheny said.
While still at the onset of this process, Matheny said the board is not yet ready to start looking for possible designs and has not picked any pieces yet. He added that starting the art consideration process now helps the board keep this topic on its radar. With the terminal on track to open in about a year, Matheny said it is good for the board to get a head start on this project.
The goal for artwork in the new terminal is to have it be representative of the region. Matheny mentioned the terminal building incorporating design elements reminiscent of the flow of the nearby rivers, stonework representing limestone quarries in the area and some design cues paying homage to nearby forests and timber.
“A lot of those design cues for the terminal have come from our region, at least that was the concept,” Matheny said.
The board has established an ad hoc committee that will focus on looking for art possibilities within the terminal and recommend options to the Barkley Regional Airport Authority board. The committee’s first meeting will be on Monday afternoon, Matheny said.
One of the community members on the ad hoc committee is Cindy Ragland, board member of the Paducah Creative & Cultural Council. Ragland said she is happy to represent the Creative & Cultural Council as part of the airport’s ad hoc committee and hopes to act as a regional resource for the ad hoc committee to connect with local artists.
“We are thrilled to have a seat at that because we’re all after the same thing: a first class terminal that will reflect the arts of our region,” Ragland said.
According to Matheny, board members have discussed the possibility of bringing in an art consultant to help the board and ad hoc committee narrow down artwork possibilities and find artists who would produce artwork that incorporates the ebb and flow of the new terminal architectural design.
