“Art Through the Lens 2022,” an upcoming exhibit at the Yeiser Art Center, is open to all without restrictions on content. It provides photographers an outlet for their art, encouragement for growth in their vision and presentation and cash rewards for works of exceptional merit.
Each year from the works submitted, 50-70 images are selected for exhibition by a qualified juror. $2,000 in cash awards will be given to works of high merit.
Art Through The Lens is on view Sept. 24-Nov. 12. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Originating in 1975 as the Paducah Summer Festival Photo Competition, Paducah Photo has grown from a fledgling contest into an international juried exhibition. Over the past 40+ years, this exhibition has become one of the Mid-South’s most prestigious annual photographic events.
For the 2022 exhibition, 600 entries came from three different countries and 35 U.S. states, narrowed down to 54 people from two countries and 24 states. ATTL also features a regional salon dedicated to highlighting work from artists within a 100 mile radius, adding an additional 40 artists to the exhibition.
In 2013, Paducah was designated a member of the United Nations Educational, Scientific & Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Creative Cities Network in the area of Crafts & Folk Art. To embrace both this international honor and reflect the international growth of the exhibition, Paducah Photo took on a new name, Art Through the Lens.
The juror for this year’s exhibition is Carolyn Benedict Fraser. Fraser is a photographer and educator based in Nashville, Tennessee. Her work utilizes the constraints of the camera, the frame, and vision to address the ways in which we orient ourselves to mental and physical limitations.
She studied psychology and photography at Mills College in Oakland, California and received an MFA in Visual Art from Cornell University. She presented her work at the 2017 SPE Northeastern Conference, Is Photography Enough?: Interdisciplinary Approaches
Beyond the Still Image. In recent years, her work has been included in exhibitions at Site:Brooklyn in Brooklyn, New York, Washington State University, The Humble Arts Foundation in New York City, and the Millepiani Gallery in Rome, Italy.
A reception will be held for Art Through the Lens on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 1-3 p.m. that is free and open to the public. While there is no admission fee to visit the gallery, donations are encouraged to further the organization’s mission.
The Yeiser Art Center (YAC), a nonprofit corporation with 501(c)(3) status, was established in 1957 as the Paducah Art Guild for the purpose of promoting the appreciation of the visual arts and for their creation. It started as a small volunteer organization with founding members Mary Yeiser, Ginny Black and Bob Evans leading the way. Today, YAC has a permanent exhibition space that hosts seven shows annually and a permanent collection of over 200 works.
The center offers visual art-based programming including educational classes for both children and adults, public gallery talks and artist lectures. YAC also has a supporting membership program as well as many loyal volunteers.
