“Art Through the Lens 2022,” an upcoming exhibit at the Yeiser Art Center, is open to all without restrictions on content. It provides photographers an outlet for their art, encouragement for growth in their vision and presentation and cash rewards for works of exceptional merit.

Each year from the works submitted, 50-70 images are selected for exhibition by a qualified juror. $2,000 in cash awards will be given to works of high merit.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In