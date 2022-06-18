After conceptualizing the idea nearly three decades ago, the Paducah Floodwall Murals will soon fill every panel in a three-block stretch on Water Street from Jefferson Street to Clark Street.
Robert Dafford and several assistants from Dafford Murals will be in town over the next few weeks completing a new 10-panel mural depicting railroads going from New Orleans to Chicago, and highlighting Paducah’s importance in railroad transit. This mural is being completed near The Carson Center behind Mikado steam engine stationed at Water Street and Kentucky Avenue.
Dafford and his assistants are not working on this new mural alone. In coordination with the Paducah School of Art and Design, Dafford has been teaching a 12-day Murals Master Workshop to nine students from all across the country, which wraps up today.
Dafford taught the students some of the principles and techniques he has learned over the course of his 50-year career as a mural artist, and the students have applied the techniques and theories to the new floodwall mural to make the mural last for years down the road.
“I hope they’ve learned something about my process, the most important thing being you can’t just take a spray can …[put] one layer of paint over there and expect it to last more than five years,” Dafford said.
While Dafford, of Lafayette, Louisiana, is an accomplished mural artist, having painted over 500 murals across the world, Ro Morse, executive director of the Paducah Wall to Wall project, said this workshop is Dafford’s first time teaching in a classroom setting.
Morse said after she and others tried to convince Dafford to teach a workshop in Paducah, he finally agreed to the task last year. Morse then met with Dr. Anton Reece, president of West Kentucky Community and Technical College, who fully supported the project and set up meetings with other administrators to make sure the workshop could take place.
Morse said Dafford was challenged by the idea of imparting his knowledge from over 50 years as a mural artist in a classroom setting over a short time frame as opposed to sharing techniques with a small group of artists while collaborating on a project together.
“I think it’s a very unique experience for these students because they’re not only learning Robert’s technique and what it takes to make a mural, they’re learning from an artist who has made a living being an artist,” Morse said.
Paul Aho, dean of the Paducah School of Art and Design, said it is a good opportunity for artists to learn from someone as experienced and as renowned as Dafford.
“This opportunity is unique in that we actually have the mural students be able to create something physical and lasting, and not only that, but the opportunity to learn and work with Robert,” Aho said.
These 10 panels behind the train have sat empty for years, Morse said, because it was difficult to find a sponsor for the artwork that would be hidden behind the train from a distance. While she was planning on fundraising in the community to make sure this final mural would be completed this summer, Paducah Wall to Wall received a donation that allowed for the group to finally fund the completion of these last 10 panels.
Dafford, who began working on the Paducah Wall to Wall murals in 1996, said the Wall to Wall murals serve as a means for historical preservation for the people of Paducah and a way to attract visitors to the area.
“I think it’s good, especially for children, but for residents, too, to have a realization that whatever it was that we were is also important,” Dafford said. “We have something to be proud of. Here it is, and here we are, and look at all of these people coming to see us. So it creates a little bubble of excitement in this area.”
Most of the existing murals are pictorial images that stand on one panel, whereas this mural will be a cohesive image spreading across 10 panels resembling a historical railroad map with Paducah represented as a bull’s-eye in the middle panel.
Morse, who has been with the Paducah Wall to Wall project since its inception, said no one would be able to miss the stretch of 62 completed historical images now that all of the panels in the three block stretch will soon be full of artwork.
“In a community that projects itself and promotes itself as an arts and history community, that’s what we have to offer visitors and our locals…I mean, what can be more front and center than this?” Morse said.
While the murals will truly connect wall to wall down three downtown blocks, there will still be work done over the years maintaining the murals as colors fade with time and updating the lights that shine on the murals at night.
Paducah Wall to Wall plans to dedicate this mural once it is completed in the next four to six weeks, depending on the weather.
Hannah Saad
