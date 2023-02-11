While Robert Herrick’s admonition to “Gather ye rosebuds while ye may,” may have been metaphorical, a local flower wholesaler is feeling the demand quite literally.
As with the flower industry in general, the week leading up to Valentine’s Day is the busiest of the year at Riverside Wholesale Florist in Paducah, and Friday morning saw a host of employees filling some of its largest orders — busy as so many metaphorical bees.
Manager Clay Smith said in a usual year, sales between Feb. 7 and Feb. 14 make up a little over 8% of the yearly total, while Mother’s Day ranks as the second-busiest time.
“Typically, we do in one week what we normally do in about two months,” Smith said, calculating the business had sold more than 33,000 red roses — easily the most popular Valentine’s Day order — through part of Friday.
Smith said the wholesaler supplies flower shops from St. Louis to Nashville, and while most business concentrated between western Kentucky and southern Illinois, some significant orders come from Tennessee and further into Illinois.
Complicating this season’s production, Smith said Ecuador, which produces a significant portion of the world’s roses, has had bad weather for growing, leading to a decrease in availability.
Smith said after roses, tulips, hyacinths and other “springy” blooms are in highest demand for the holiday.
Wholesalers typically place their orders with their own suppliers months in advance, after receiving an anticipated wish list from the stores they supply.
Smith encouraged anyone looking for flowers for any occasion to call local shops directly when possible, as opposed to online third-party sellers. Smith said those outlets contract with local florists anyway and directly calling the florist can avoid the third-party markup and result in better profit for the local business.
For Smith, the allure of flowers on Valentine’s Day (or any other day) is enjoying the Earth’s natural resources and the care that growers and florists put into their work.
“You’re basically buying art for a loved one,” he said.
“A flower arrangement is art. It doesn’t last as long as a painting, but it means just as much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.