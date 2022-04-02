With the announcement of its art contest winner, the Paducah Civic Beautification Board kicks off its 59th annual Dogwood Trail celebration.
Caroline Blackmon, a fourth-grader at Clark Elementary School, won the contest with a freehand drawing of three dogwood blooms.
The art contest was open to third-, fourth- and fifth-graders in the three Paducah elementary schools: Clark, McNabb and Morgan. The contest was sponsored by the Paducah Power System.
Blackmon earned $100 for winning the art contest, and her artwork will adorn posters city-wide publicizing the Dogwood Trail.
“I found a picture of (the blooms), and I thought I might want to do this,” she said. “I thought I’d do it a little different, so I did it a different way, and I thought it looked good.”
Blackmon is a student in Shanice Frazier’s art class, and said learning in that class is “always fun.”
“She’s always so nice to us, and I love her inspiration,” Blackmon said. “Her classroom is like a whole new world where you can just paint away and have fun.”
Frazier said that Blackmon is one of her most artistic students.
“She always comes to me with wonderful ideas,” she said. “When I give a prompt or some open-ended art project, she always comes up and says, ‘Can I do this or can I do this? Can I change it up a bit?’ She always has really inspiring ideas on how she wants to take her art project forward.”
The awards presentation for the art contest and the lighted trees will be held May 10 at City Hall. Three dogwood awards, three redbud awards and three azalea awards will be given along with the top prize for the art contest.
Monica Feiler, a member of the Paducah Civic Beautification Board, coordinated the art contest.
“The Dogwood Trail began in 1964 — that’s when I was a senior in high school — and it was only two blocks then,” Feiler said. “It has grown into what it is today: 10 miles of beautiful, beautiful trees.
“Every year, we try to bring in new ideas and new ways to promote the trail. We want to keep this trail alive, and what better way than to have an art contest or something to involve children?”
This is the second year for the Dogwood Trail art contest, which began in 2020. That year, the art presentation was hampered by COVID-19 concerns, and the contest was not even held last year for the same reason.
“This year, we’re really getting to do it like we want to do it: down at City Hall with the presentation and the art show and putting the kids’ artwork on display,” Feiler said. “It’s going to be great. I’m so excited.”
More than 200 students took part in this year’s art contest.
There is no set date for the Dogwood Trail for natural reasons, Feiler said.
“The Dogwood Trail begins when Mother Nature says it’s ready,” she said. “Trying to predict when (the trees blooming) is going to happen is nearly impossible because of the cold spells and little freezes that come and change everything.”
“We feel like it’s going to be around Easter (April 17) this year,” said Jackie Smith, the chairperson of the Paducah Civic Beautification Board. “The blooms are pretty tight right now.
“Sometimes, you can judge and predict by more Southern cities, where their dogwoods are. We know that those in Memphis are starting to open a little, and we’re usually a couple of weeks behind Memphis.”
Feiler said the Dogwood Trail would start this year on Fountain Avenue. Those taking part can follow the signs on the roadside. A map of the trail is available on the Paducah Civic Beautification Board’s Facebook page or at paducahky.gov/dogwood-trail.
“We are the longest uninterrupted lighted trail in the United States,” Smith said. “We have received several national awards for it. We’ve been featured in national publications, and we are actually in the Library of Congress.
“In the year 2000, we were placed there as a Local Legacy for Folklore. That’s quite a big deal, and we are proud of that.”
Smith said that keeping the tradition going includes others planting dogwoods in their yard.
To help with that, James Sanders Nursery will have an all-day dogwood tree sale on Saturday. Trees will be sold for 15% off, and planting instructions will be provided.
“I’m hoping that not only people that are on the marked trail this time light their dogwoods but people throughout the city,” Smith said. “We always give off-the-trail awards as well as on-the-trail awards. If you are not on the actual Dogwood Trail, please go ahead and light your tree.”
Awards include a sign of designation as well as a cash award.
The next Dogwood Trail event will be the Dogwood Trail Bike Ride, sponsored by BikeWorld, Bikes & Fitness. That will be held at 2:30 p.m. on April 10 and begins at the business at 809 Joe Clifton Drive.
The ride will take 60 to 90 minutes and winds through the featured dogwood neighborhoods, coming back to the bike shop, where a dinner will be held on the grounds.
There is no entry fee for the bike ride, and helmets are required.
The first Dogwood Trail celebration was held the week of April 15-22, 1964, when the Paducah Civic Beautification Board called on residents of Sycamore Drive to illuminate the dogwood trees in their yards.
From Buckner Lane to Blandville Road, the beauty of local dogwoods were highlighted throughout the week by residents who volunteered to take part in the event.
The idea for a local Dogwood Trail celebration came from Alice Hite “Dolly” McNutt, the former mayor of Paducah who was then the chair of the Civic Beautification Board. She had seen a similar celebration in Knoxville, Tennessee.
