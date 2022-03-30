Progress for the new Barkley Regional Airport terminal is moving along with a chosen art consultant and infrastructure order approvals.
Airport Authority board members met Monday and approved a motion to appoint Meridith McKinley with Via Partnership, a St. Louis- based public art consulting company.
McKinley briefly joined the meeting via Zoom and spoke about her plans to visit on April 11 to become acquainted with “the culture of the community.” In tandem with a designated ad hoc committee, her role entails selecting art for the terminal interior that reflects western Kentucky history and values.
The board also approved packages and task orders for a mechanical mezzanine roof opening, passenger-boarding bridge and baggage-handling system installation.
“The walls are coming up. We’re seeing it take shape,” said Dennis Rouleau, airport executive director said Monday, before board members adjourned and took a walking tour around the terminal building, now plainly visible at the construction site on airport property.
In other business, board members discussed new air service for Barkley after SkyWest Airlines announced a 90-day notice for discontinued Essential Air Service (EAS) earlier this month. The airline has provided routine flights to Chicago from Barkley since 2010.
“We continue to solicit a number of airlines. All are being impacted by the same thing — pilot shortages,” Rouleau said. “We’re confident we’ll get somebody to provide air service, as we’re one of the top-performing EAS markets out there, and our data illustrates that. We just don’t know who it’s going to be.”
Rouleau said the airport passenger count for February 2022 matched pre-pandemic numbers. He added he was contemplating asking the Department of Transportation for an extension on an April 11 deadline to secure additional airline bids.
The board applied Monday for a Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grant. The bill, signed in November 2021 by President Joe Biden, allotted approximately $40 million to Kentucky and $2.89 billion nationwide next fiscal year for airport-pertinent projects.
“We don’t know where it’s going, but you don’t get it if you don’t apply,” Rouleau said. “It’s a relatively simple application, so we submitted it today, and we’ll see what happens.”
