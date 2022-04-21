On Wednesday, the Barkley Regional Airport ad hoc committee discussed plans for artwork for the new passenger terminal that will be reviewed by April 30.
A call for artists will be sometime in May. Tentatively, recommendations will be made by July, with artwork ready by autumn or winter.
Many questions persist, although art consultant Meridith McKinley has brought clarity. The overall impact should create a “wow” experience for terminal-goers, generating community pride, communicating regional artistic values and highlighting Paducah’s cultural scene.
However, the eligibility criteria and artist selection process are still being worked out.
Can artists submit existing work? If someone has moved from the region, can they still submit art? What defines a regional artist? These were some of the philosophical questions that came up during the meeting.
The Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport’s project defines a regional artist as someone who has lived or studied in Arkansas. In contrast, the St. Louis Lambert International Airport has used a simple radius. McKinley has worked with both.
Blueprints revealed possible artwork near the security checkpoint and on the gate and baggage walls.
Committee member Cindy Ragland expressed a desire for art that will stand the test of time, mentioning the floodwall murals and a 20-year-old Luther F. Carson Center installation — two of several places McKinley recently visited during a Paducah trip.
McKinley recommended permanent art installations versus rotating exhibitions. The former touts long-term maintenance, but rotating artwork risks empty casework.
“What happens if there’s a gap in exhibitions five or 10 years down the road, or there’s different staff or leadership with no art committee?” McKinley said. “I’ve seen empty casework before, and it’s like an empty storefront — a similar sense of abandonment.”
The committee wants the best of both worlds. Cindy Ragland said the Jacksonville International Airport showcases local art students’ work; others mentioned the Art-o-Mat in the Coke Plant’s Mellow Mushroom restaurant.
“The Paducah School of Art & Design is a vast resource. We might be limiting ourselves in not taking advantage of that,” said committee chairman Dann Patterson.
Planning and strategy aside, Patterson waxed nostalgia about school field trips as a child.
“Kids here could go on a bus and see the airport and the art. I’m sure that’ll happen. It’ll be a good place to take children. Educational, entertaining, informative,” Patterson said.
The next meeting is at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27.
