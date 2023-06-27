A Graves County man will face several charges stemming from an early-morning structure fire Sunday at Kut-N-Up, 3415 Lovelaceville Road, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff’s reports indicate that Richard King, 45, was identified as a suspect in the fire which was determined to be arson. In addition to the fire, the sheriff’s department said parts of the business had been ransacked and money hidden within had also been stolen.
