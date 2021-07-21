Two people Paducah Police said shot a man at his Washington Street home Sunday morning have been arrested.
Zachary Hulpa, 28, and Mikayla Little, 18, both of Paducah, were arrested Wednesday at an apartment building where they had been staying on Hovekamp Road in McCracken County, police said in a news release.
Hulpa was charged with first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Little was charged in a warrant with complicity to first-degree assault.
Authorities said officers were called at 4:45 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 1600 block of Washington Street. There, a 44-year-old man told officers he invited a couple to his home and a disagreement erupted, and he was shot in the upper back. The suspects fled the scene.
The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for what police described as “non-life-threatening injuries.”
Through her investigation, Det. Chelsee Breakfield identified the couple as Hulpa and Little, police said.
Hulpa also was arrested on a warrant charging him with second-degree assault after he was identified as the man who pistol-whipped another man last Friday at a motel on Bridge Street; and on a Fulton County warrant charging him with violating an emergency protection order, according to the news release.
At the time of his arrest, Hulpa was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and was charged with that, as well, police said.
Hulpa and Little were booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
