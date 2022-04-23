Arrests lead to seizure of $250k of illegal drugs

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in connection to two drug trafficking investigations Thursday night. At a press conference Friday afternoon at the McCracken County Courthouse, chief deputy Ryan Norman said the illicit substances seized during the two investigations had a street value of around $250,000.
Norman said the drugs seized from the two investigations included crystal methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl pills, marijuana and synthetic marijuana.
The sheriff’s office hosted the press conference, where some of the seized substances were on display, and livestreamed the conference on its Facebook page so that community members could get an idea of what the illegal substances looked like, Norman said.
“We also want to raise awareness, that’s one of the key reasons for doing this, of what these drugs look like so that parents, grandparents, friends can all be on the lookout to protect our friends, family and especially our children,” Norman said.
Norman highlighted fentanyl’s appearance, and said the sheriff’s office has found varying amounts of fentanyl laced in blue pills resembling Oxycodone.
In the first investigation, detectives with the McCracken County and Marshall County sheriff’s offices arrested Fabian Thomas, 32, and McKayla Emery, 21, both of Mayfield, at a gas station on Benton Road.
During the investigation, detectives seized crystal methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl pills, marijuana, synthetic marijuana and money police believe to be from proceeds of suspected illegal drug sales. Police secured a warrant for the couple’s Marshall County hotel room, where detectives recovered more than two pounds of crystal methamphetamine and additional drugs, the sheriff’s office said.
In a separate investigation, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Ronald McClure, 35, of Paducah, outside a South Ninth Street home after police said they received a tip about McClure being in possession of a large amount of crystal methamphetamine, in addition to McClure’s outstanding parole violation warrant.
Detectives searched a rental car and an apartment and said they found about 2.62 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and money believed to be the proceeds from illegal drug sales, according to the sheriff’s office.
Thomas, Emery and McClure were all lodged in the McCracken County Jail.
Local agencies assisted with the two investigations, including the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the Hopkinsville Police Department, Paducah Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Norman said the sheriff’s office also wants to help people who are struggling with substance use disorder through the Badges of Hope program. He said if a person voluntarily comes to the sheriff’s office or tells a deputy in the field on duty that they want to seek treatment, deputies would take the person to a treatment center for free.
