Paducah City Manager Jim Arndt plans to leave his position with the city this year after his three-year contract expires, and return to Illinois, where he will be closer to family and start his own business.
The city announced Wednesday that Arndt told elected officials and the city’s leadership team that he intends to leave Paducah when his contract ends on June 30. Arndt and his wife, Kim, plan to relocate to Charleston, Illinois.
Arndt has served as Paducah’s city manager since July 2018, when he replaced Jeff Pederson. He had most recently served as the city administrator for Effingham, Illinois, before coming to Paducah.
“It didn’t come easy,” he said, on the decision.
“It’s been something I’ve been thinking about for a while now. I’ve always had a dream to take a leap of faith and exercise courage and start my own business. I was really inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit here in Paducah, in talking to multiple successful local business owners, and seeing the courage they exemplified.”
Arndt explained he wants to start a business that provides local government management consulting. He has about 17 years of career experience in city management, in addition to six years of experience as a police officer and three years of service in the U.S. Army.
“I’m really big into servant leadership and trying to support other servant leaders and trying to meet their needs,” he said.
“I know there’s a lot of mayors and city clerks and treasurers out there that do a lot of good work for communities all across central and southern Illinois that really needed some assistance. I’m looking to bring my skill sets to the table to help them.”
In a news release, he also noted the COVID-19 pandemic made him realize that friends and family are “more important than ever.” He wants to be closer to family and his twin grandchildren, who were born a year ago.
Arndt wanted to share his decision with Mayor George Bray and the city commission sooner rather than later, so they understood what “lens” he was looking at before the city’s strategic planning session in February.
“That was very important to me, because we’ve got to make sure we continue to grow and be successful here in Paducah,” he said.
“I’m fully committed to the city and the growth of the city and making sure that we accomplish the projects that are important to this commission and the projects that the other commission have already started.”
He aims to “buckle down” and “keep working hard” in the next six months, as well as continuing to support the mayor, commissioners and city team. If needed, Arndt offered to stay after his contract ends to help with the transition between city managers.
Arndt described his time in Paducah as being “fantastic.”
“It’s been very, very good for us,” he said.
“Kim and I have enjoyed the community. This is a very friendly, open community. ... I want to say it’s a shining star in the Midwest and in the South, but the former board of commissioners I worked with, we got a lot accomplished. And, I think this board that’s beginning here Jan. 1 is going to be a fantastic board.”
Arndt’s decision to leave the city is disappointing for Bray, who took office as mayor on Jan. 1. He praised Arndt’s professionalism.
“I’ve only worked with him three or four days, and so, really haven’t had a chance to get to know him as well as I would like to, but he’s a real professional,” Bray told The Sun.
“He’s conducted himself extremely well in the short time that we’ve worked together and I believe that he could continue to make contributions for the city, if he were to stay. But, he’s chosen not to because of personal reasons and we have to honor those.”
In her remarks, Commissioner Sandra Wilson noted she was on the city commission that hired Arndt and worked closely with him in the past years.
Wilson had “really hoped” Arndt would continue with a contract renewal, but said she understands, after talking with Arndt about his desire to start a business and be closer to family.
“I think he’s done a really great job for our community,” she added.
“He’s worked hard and being a city manager is a tough position because you are putting forth the policies that the city commission has directed. Sometimes there’s agreement. Sometimes there’s not and they have to balance all of that. I think that he’s done a good job in trying to balance the wishes of the city commission and to try to help our community move forward.”
As for what’s next, the city will need to do a search for Arndt’s replacement.
“We’ll kick off a search for city manager just as soon as we can get organized on that,” Bray said, estimating that could take a couple weeks.
“Jim’s committed to staying through the end of June and has even said that he would stay a little longer if we need him. We clearly feel good about that.”
