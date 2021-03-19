The city of Paducah has chosen a firm for its city manager search, and it’s hoping to have someone in place this summer. As city manager, the hired candidate will be responsible for running the city’s day-to-day operations.
“We’ve hired GovHR USA. We’re working with a consultant. His name is Mark Peterson. He’s a retired city manager from Normal, Illinois,” Jim Arndt, who is leaving the city later this year, told The Sun.
“Basically, he’s working with the city right now in the development of the position profile, trying to ascertain from the elected officials and the leadership team members — what they prefer to see in the next city manager.”
Arndt said the city reached out to companies it was familiar with and contacted GovHR USA, Strategic Government Resources (SGR) and Novak Consulting Group. The mayor, Arndt and assistant city manager Michelle Smolen interviewed them, and selected GovHR USA in February.
The city’s paying a $21,500 lump sum fee, Arndt said.
“We are hoping to have the position advertised early April,” he added. “It might be towards mid-April.”
As for the process, Arndt explained applicants will go to GovHR USA and it will do initial screenings and preliminary interviews. It will be narrowed down to proposed finalists for the city to consider. The candidates will be brought to the city commission and executive team members, and be narrowed down to a group of finalists to bring in for face-to-face interviews.
The final hiring selection is a city commission decision.
“I believe they’re considering right now how to involve members of the community and try to get community input on the decision — trying to formulate, maybe, the utilization of a community panel to kind of help guide the commissioners and advise the commissioners on who they should select,” Arndt said.
“Also, they’ll take input from the leadership team members on who they should select as well. It’s going to be a lot of collaborations going in, but ultimately, it’s going to be the decision of the board of commissioners.”
Mayor George Bray said he thinks the city manager decision is the most important one the commission will make in the first year it’s in office.
“I think for the city of Paducah to move forward, we have to find the right leader — the right person who can work with the commission,” Bray said. “... I can’t even begin to express how important I think it is.”
Bray is “very pleased” with its selection of the consultant.
“This firm is also conducting the search for a city manager in Cape Girardeau (Missouri) and we think that there’s some synergies from the two searches, particularly because it’s the same size town and they’re pretty close, so we thought that was an advantage,” he said.
“And this person that we’re using is from the Midwest, so he’s very familiar with our part of the country, so we thought that was advantageous as well.”
The targeted time frame for the city manager’s hire is late May, early June.
Arndt’s contract ends June 30, but he said he’s willing to stay as long as the city commission needs him. In January, he announced plans to return home to Illinois, where he will be closer to family and pursue starting his own business.
“I just think that we’re poised for greatness,” Arndt added, about Paducah.
“We have a dynamic board of commissioners and mayor. It’s going to be an easy sell to city manager candidates at a national level — that’s going to be attractive. I’m really looking forward to seeing a very diverse and qualified candidate pool.”
The city manager’s position is not the only hiring search in the works. It’s still working to hire a new planning director, after Tammara Tracy resigned from the position in January. The position was posted internally and externally.
Arndt said it has completed preliminary interviews with selected finalists, and had it narrowed down to three. There weren’t any internal applicants for the position, he said, and the finalists will be brought in for interviews next week.
“They’re going to actually be interviewed by community panelists made up of engineers, architects and local developers and builders,” he said.
“The leadership team will interview them as well, and then, myself, Michelle Smolen, (human resources director) Stefanie Suazo will interview them from the HR, city manager’s office. And then, we’re going to take them to lunch, different lunch dates, if you will, to kind of get to know them a little more informally.”
He hopes to bring a hiring recommendation to the commission in April.
