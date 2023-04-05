Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, is the world’s coldest capital — a fact relevant to Dr. Jeffrey Seay’s research on converting waste plastic to fuel.

Seay visited Central Asia during spring break with Dimitri Karadimas and Josh Nelson, two University of Kentucky students in chemical and mechanical engineering, respectively. Their work at the UK-Paducah Campus delivered a processor in efforts to replace coal for cooking and heating.

