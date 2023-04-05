Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, is the world’s coldest capital — a fact relevant to Dr. Jeffrey Seay’s research on converting waste plastic to fuel.
Seay visited Central Asia during spring break with Dimitri Karadimas and Josh Nelson, two University of Kentucky students in chemical and mechanical engineering, respectively. Their work at the UK-Paducah Campus delivered a processor in efforts to replace coal for cooking and heating.
Their research has also taken them to Nepal and sub-Saharan Africa.
“Uganda never gets cold; Mongolia gets to minus-50 Celsius,” said Seay, Paducah Junior College Board of Trustees Professor of Chemical Engineering. “We had to modify the process to make a product that stayed liquid at cold temperatures.”
He compared the process to distilling moonshine. “It’s just thermal, not biological.”
Some plastics, when heated, can yield a hydrocarbon like that in diesel fuel.
Seay held a small Erlenmeyer flask with an orange-hue liquid.
“With a reflux column and dry ice, we got our fuel down to minus-70,” Seay said. “The coldest we could get in the lab, but it was still a liquid.”
The goal is multi-faceted. One part is reducing legacy plastics.
“Once it’s used in an engine, it’s gone,” Seay said. “It’s carbon dioxide, of course, but no longer plastic. Hydrolysis, then combustion, is the only process we have for completely burning it from the environment.”
“Many yurts in Mongolia have a central stove for heating and cooking; they use a lot of coal, and burning it in a tent like that leads to very poor air quality,” Seay said. “Coal has a lot of sulfur; if they switched to a liquid-fuel stove, it could dramatically improve indoor air quality.”
The team has performed most tests at the Fred Paxton Engineering Research Center. They held one trial at West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Diesel Program in Mayfield.
“We took five gallons and had them run it in their test engines. They didn’t really see any difference,” Seay said. “This is a sulfur-free fuel; it burns cleaner than traditional diesel would.
“If you look at the total carbon emissions for (plastic waste collection and conversion), it’s slightly less carbon-intensive than traditional fuels. It’ll still be decades before we see significant electric vehicle adoption in these regions.”
The research is a UK effort. Seay is president and founder of Empowered Solutions for Environmental Sustainability, which runs outreach efforts.
“The university chose, upon request, not to pursue patenting or copyright protection,” Seay said. “That has let us give the tech away.”
“Another idea is to enable entrepreneurs who can build this themselves,” Seay said. “It’s designed for personal use, so if someone was collecting plastic, they could produce their own fuel. Someone operating this could produce a gallon of fuel per day and make three dollars. The average daily income is about two.”
The team met with government officials to build partnerships. They trained representatives from Mongolia National University and Waste to Energy Solutions, a native nonprofit. Meetings with mining and railroad NGOs concerned waste management.
Karadimas and Nelson visit Africa again this summer with Seay to continue similar work in Uganda and Zimbabwe.
“It’s taught the intangibles you don’t get in a classroom. That’s as a student,” Nelson said. “As a person, it’s different ways of thinking and living.”
Seay is a senior fellow for the Global Council on Science and the Environment, a nonpartisan U.S.-government environmental adviser. He visits Paris in May as a United Nations delegate for negotiations on a global treaty for plastic waste.
