Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass met with local superintendents on Thursday to ensure the Kentucky Department of Education addresses the real-time needs of districts most affected by the Dec. 10-11 tornadoes.
Superintendents on the call expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support they have received over the past few days, but most of them are asking for donations to be put on hold for the time being.
“We have received tremendous support from everywhere, both locally and across the state and even nationally,” said Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton. “Right now, there’s nothing we need.”
Clayton and his counterparts said their attention has shifted to the long-term recovery process.
“Obviously, we’re going to need a lot of support in the future,” said Mayfield Superintendent Joe Henderson. “We have asked to cut off donations at this point. Those (donations) will be important a week and a half or two weeks from now, but right now, we’re overwhelmed to the point we really can’t accept any donations as far as supplies.”
The tornadoes demolished much of the low-income housing areas in Mayfield and Warren County, Henderson and Clayton.
“The kids that are most in need are the kids now that absolutely have no roof over their heads,” Henderson added.
For individuals interested in donating money, Gov. Andy Beshear has established the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to assist those impacted by the tornadoes and the severe weather system. All donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund are tax-deductible, and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating.
Gretchen Wetzel, executive director of the West Kentucky Educational Cooperative, sat in on the call for Dawson Springs Superintendent Leonard Whalen. She said donations can be made to directly to WKEC. A mailing address and physical address are available on WKEC’s webpage, wkec.org.
