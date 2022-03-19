Area students compete at Governor's Cup state event

After 64 district competitions and 16 regional competitions, the Governor’s Cup high school season comes down to the state competition, held today through Monday at Galt House in Louisville.
Governor’s Cup is a statewide academic competition program featuring two team events — future problem solving and quick recall — and six individual events, including assessment tests in the subjects of arts and humanities, language arts, mathematics, science and social studies as well as a composition competition.
The assessment tests are graded on a 50-point scale.
Leading up to the state competition, the top two schools in the team events and top five students in each individual event advanced from the district competition to the regional competition and from the regional competition to the state competition.
Governor’s Cup is not so much a head-to-head school academic competition as it is a drive for a school to get as many of its students to the state competition.
Schools earn points based on how they finish in each competition. At the district and regional levels, in the team events, the first-place team earns eight points, the second-place team earns five points, the third-place team earns three points and the fourth-place team earns one point.
In the individual events, the top student in each category earns five points, while the second-place student earns four points, third place nets three points, fourth place garners two points and fifth place earns one point.
There is a tie-breaking system in place, but where there is a perfect tie, those students evenly divide the points.
Those competing at the state level in Governor’s Cup from Region 1 (the Jackson Purchase region) include:
• McCracken County: future problem solving team; quick recall team; Reese Bell, social studies; Eden Bridge-Hayes, language arts; Ethan C. Brown, social studies; Eva Chuppe, language arts; Owen Cody, arts and humanities, social studies; Garret Greenwell, mathematics; Pratha Patel, mathematics; Manav Shah, science; Caroline Wright, language arts.
• Paducah Tilghman: Paige Lauren Kight, arts and humanities, science; Brooke Larimer, composition.
• Calloway County: future problem solving team; Ashleigh Caldwell, mathematics; Drake Calhoon, composition; Ethan Cain, science; Isaac Martin, science; Laken McDaniel, composition; Jayden Morris, social studies; Chaney Robinson, mathematics; Cesar Villeda, social studies; Ellie Whisman, arts and humanities, language arts.
• Graves County: Alice Baldwin, language arts; Lucy Baldwin, arts and humanities, science.
• Murray: Quick recall team; Maggie Mae Drew, composition; Hannah McKibben, composition; Rianna Peng, arts and humanities; Chase Renick, mathematics.
Those named to the inaugural Paducah Sun All-Region 1 Team by earning five or more points at the Region 1 competition held Feb. 14 at McCracken County High School (future problem solving, composition) and Feb. 19 at Murray High School (other events) were Lucy Baldwin, Graves County; Ethan Cain, Calloway County; Drake Calhoon, Calloway County; Owen Cody, McCracken County; Paige Lauren Kight, Paducah Tilghman; Chase Renick, Murray; Ellie Whisman, Calloway County; and Caroline Wright, McCracken County.
Region 1 students earning five or more points at the state competition will be named to the inaugural Paducah Sun All-State Team.
