Area students accepted to governor's summer programs

Nine area students have been accepted to take part in the prestigious Governor’s School for the Arts and Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs this summer, and five have been approved as alternates for those programs.
Students from across Kentucky — including students at McCracken County High School (MCHS), Paducah Tilghman High School (PTHS) and St. Mary High School (SMSH) — will spend a number of days on the campus of host universities gaining information and experience that can further their field of interest.
Students from area schools who were accepted to the Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) and their given art forms include Kate Bidwell, PTHS, musical theater; Gabrielle Copeland, PTHS, musical theater; Jensen Knudsen, PTHS, drama; Gavin Smith, MCHS, drama; Laurel Swanz, MCHS, musical theater; and Gloree Wood, PTHS, vocal music.
Those chosen as GSA alternates include: Hannah Bryan, MCHS, visual arts; Laurel Swans, MCHS, vocal music; Stewart Tolar, MCHS, instrumental music (brass); and Alayna Watkins, PTHS, musical theater and vocal music.
Students from schools in McCracken County who were accepted to the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE) include Mason Baker, SMHS; Abigail Birman, MCHS; and Connor Wagner, MCHS.
PTHS student Kate Bidwell was chosen as a GSE alternate.
The Governor’s School for the Arts is an arts education program of the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts. GSA is offered at no cost to the student, and is made available through funding from the state as well as private fundraising. The value of GSA is $3,800 per student.
“We are currently planning for an in-person summer program — which is fantastic,” said Nick Covault, the director of the GSA program. “We are still working with University of Kentucky leadership and the state to make the final determination on whether it can be in-person, making sure that we get all of our COVID-19 safety protocols in place and formally approved.”
Covault said this year’s GSA program will have 256 students from across the state going to the University of Kentucky to learn about nine different art forms and living in residential halls.
The GSA session will take place June 27 through July 17.
“Students will participate in hands-on arts activities like creating, learning and performing arts under the guidance of the faculty,” Covault said. “They will have guest artists Zooming into the classroom, talking about their lives and their careers and how they got into the arts.
“Every day, we will have a morning presentation from different artists from a different art form, learning a lot about college and career pathways in the arts.”
A virtual college fair is also in the works for GSA participants.
“For attending the program, students have access to scholarships to 30 colleges and universities that target GSA alumni specifically,” Covault said. “That’s another great leg up that they get for attending the program.”
More information about the GSA program can be found at kentuckygsa.org. Applications for next year’s program will be available at that site in the fall.
The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs is a highly competitive summer program where Kentucky high school students focus on product innovation and business model design. This year’s program will have 120 students from nearly 50 Kentucky counties.
Participants are selected through a competitive process that does not consider grade-point average or test scores, and the experience is free for all participants.
GSE’s application is structured to identify creative problem-solvers who want to roll up their sleeves and dive head-first into creating something meaningful.
“While social and economic empowerment has always been at the core of the GSE experience, our talented class of 2021 truly embodies the fact that without diversity in all forms, innovation does not exist,” said Tasha Sams, executive director of GSE.
“In fact, what we look for in our participants can’t be tabulated. We seek the innovative thinkers, the collaborators, the risk takers, the change makers, the teens with a drive that is unstoppable. They are Kentucky’s future business creators.”
GSE’s first session will run June 6-26 and the second session on July 5-24. Plans for an in-person program hosted by Northern Kentucky University (NKU) are underway.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, GSE will implement health protocols to keep participants safe and has worked alongside university partner NKU and the Northern Kentucky community on a comprehensive and strategic plan for this summer.
During the program, teams of students develop a business model, design a prototype and pitch their startups to a panel of judges. GSE teaches the opportunities, benefits and pitfalls of taking a business concept from the idea phase to pitching it to potential investors.
More than 16 new businesses have been launched by GSE alumni since the program started in 2013. Others have filed for multiple patents and developed new ideas and relationships that sow the seeds for more business formation.
Others from western Kentucky schools who were selected to take part in these programs include:
• GSA: Joseph Anderson, Christian County HS, instrumental music (percussion); Karsen Eubanks, Marshall County HS, visual art; Jeremiah Morris, Murray HS, instrumental music (brass); and Skylar Swalls, Murray HS, drama.
• GSE: Rorey Eddleman, Carlisle County HS; Bryson Marshall, Marshall County HS; Rachel McClung, Caldwell County HS; Weston Powell, Heritage Christian Academy; and Brooklyn Williams, Graves County HS.
• GSA alternates: Nadia Adamson, Marshall County HS, musical theater; Laney Evans, Marshall County HS, creative writing; C.W. Gough, Calloway County HS, instrumental music (woodwinds); Audrey Hensley, Caldwell County HS, creative writing; Nicholas Laramee, Hopkinsville HS, instrumental music (brass); Levi Mitchell, Christian County HS, instrumental music (brass); Carleigh Mollette, Murray HS, instrumental music (brass); Hannah Nix, Calloway County HS, instrumental music (woodwinds); Margaret Robinson, Murray HS, visual art; Ellie Whisman, Calloway County HS, creative writing; and Hannah White, Hopkinsville HS, creative writing.
• GSE alternate: David Jent, Heritage Christian Academy.
More information about the Governor’s School of Entrepreneurs can be found at www.KentuckyGSE.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.