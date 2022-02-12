Area student COVID rates falling with general population

As it has been with the general COVID-19 numbers for McCracken County, the numbers reflected by the McCracken County and Paducah school districts have also gone down over the last two weeks.
Each of the school districts has a monitoring page on the district websites that reflects positive cases of COVID-19 along with quarantine numbers for students and staff members.
The McCracken County School District reported 45 students with positive tests for this week, with six staff members testing positive. It also reported 10 students being placed under quarantine and no staff members under quarantine.
That is a decrease from last week’s report of 73 students and 13 staff members testing positive. Last week, there were 59 students under quarantine.
The Paducah Independent School District reported 16 students testing positive and seven staff members testing positive. It also reported 11 students under quarantine with no staff members under quarantine.
Last week, the district reported 51 students and 12 staff members testing positive with 33 students under quarantine.
Here are January’s week-to-week reports for McCracken County:
• Week of Jan. 3-7: 95 students, 35 staff members testing positive; 104 students, no staff members under quarantine.
• Week of Jan. 18-21: 175 students, 53 staff members testing positive; 85 students, one staff member under quarantine (week of Jan. 10-14 not available).
• Week of Jan. 24-28: 162 students, 28 staff members testing positive; 31 students, no staff members under quarantine.
Here are the available week-to-week reports for January for the Paducah school district:
• Week of Jan. 13: 105 students, 19 staff members testing positive; 270 students, no staff members under quarantine.
• Week of Jan. 27: 79 students, 32 staff members testing positive; 87 students, no staff members under quarantine.
In Friday’s color-coded COVID-19 incidence rate map provided by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, one more county came out of the red, dropping from the highest rate of incidence to the second-highest, colored orange.
Todd County is the fifth county out of the state’s 120 not to be at the highest level of incidence.
McCracken County continues the day-to-day drop that began on Jan. 26, going from Thursday’s rate of 55.9 to Friday’s rate of 52.0.
An incidence rate is the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. McCracken County reached a pandemic high rate of 408.1 on Jan. 25, and it has decreased every day since.
The highest rate of incidence is more than 25 cases per 100,000 people; the next-highest is 10 to 25 cases per 100,000 people.
Other incidence rates around the area are Ballard, 36.2; Calloway, 47.6; Carlisle, 15.0; Fulton, 35.9; Graves, 48.7; Hickman, 45.7; and Marshall, 61.1.
McCracken County’s positivity rate also dropped to 23.63% on Friday from Thursday’s rate of 25.36%.
The positivity rate is the number of COVID-19 tests that had a positive result.
Other positivity rates in the area include Ballard, 29.07%; Calloway, 16.81%; Carlisle, 11.36%; Fulton, 23.08%; Graves, 18.39%; Hickman, 14.71%; and Marshall, 21.48%.
