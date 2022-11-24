PADNWS-11-23-22 GAS PHOTO

Kentucky Petroleum Service had one of the lowest prices on gas in Paducah as of Tuesday evening at 2.99/gallon.

 LEVI BRANDENBURG | The Sun

According to Gasbuddy, gasoline prices should remain low as Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday season.

As of Monday, average gas prices in Kentucky had fallen 9.6 cents in the last week to $3.37/ gallon, according to a Gasbuddy study of 2623 gas stations across Kentucky. Prices have also fallen in the last month, falling 6.6 cents per gallon since Oct. 21.

