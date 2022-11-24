According to Gasbuddy, gasoline prices should remain low as Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday season.
As of Monday, average gas prices in Kentucky had fallen 9.6 cents in the last week to $3.37/ gallon, according to a Gasbuddy study of 2623 gas stations across Kentucky. Prices have also fallen in the last month, falling 6.6 cents per gallon since Oct. 21.
As of Wednesday evening, gas prices in Paducah averaged at around $3.17/ gallon, with the lowest price being at Sam’s Club, 3550 James Sanders Blvd, at $2.92/gallon ranging up to $3.39/gallon.
“It’s terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel, with tens of thousands of stations under $3 per gallon, and thousands more to join in the next few weeks, barring a dramatic turnaround,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“After a fall that we’ve seen a lot of refinery issues and outages that caused oil prices to go up, gas prices have been a bit volatile. But refineries have basically finished up maintenance season now and addressed some of the issues that had led to prices going up.”
On top of refineries fixing issues on their lines, oil prices have also gone down remarkably.
“Recently here in the last day, oil prices have fallen to its lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” De Haan said Tuesday.
“Economic concerns have been a factor that have helped push prices down too. Even like COVID lockdowns in China have affected it. China is a big oil consumer and China has acted to shut down and limit movements, as COVID cases have surged, and that pushes demand down there, meaning lower prices here.”
In addition to these factors, seasonal demand is down in the United States.
“In the fall months, Americans start to stay a little closer to home with the colder temperatures,” De Haan said. “All of that together is really pushing gas prices down and through the holidays we should continue to see downward movement. A lot of people think it’s election-related or holiday-related, but its just that time of the year. Demand always goes down and prices generally decline in the fall.”
While there are demand increases in the winter and fall as well, they are small compared to the sustained demand increases during other seasons.
“Americans travel a lot for a day or two but they also park and don’t consume much gasoline on Thanksgiving,” De Haan said. “Prices have also been much more volatile this year though. Geopolitical tensions and Russia’s war on Ukraine could drive it up soon, but we should have some time.”
