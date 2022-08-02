With the calendar turning over to August, that means that school will open soon for the 2022-23 school year.
When schools are in session, that brings a number of changes to everyday situations — regardless of whether a person is a student’s parent — especially traffic and the beginning and ending of the school day.
Drivers are asked to be more aware of increased traffic — pedestrian and vehicular — around schools and school bus stop areas.
Drivers should not attempt to drive past a school bus that has stopped and has its stop arm extended and flashing lights on, whether driving behind it or going in the opposite lanes. This does not apply for vehicles driving in the opposite direction on a highway of four or more lanes.
School systems within McCracken County, their opening date, district website and district phone number are:
• Community Christian Academy, Thursday, ccapaducah.org, 270-554-1651.
• St. Mary, Aug. 11, smss.org, 270-442-1681.
Each website has the official school calendars for their school system for the 2022-23 school year.
Schools also have online listings of the school supplies that students should bring with them to school. Those lists can be found at the system’s website:
• Community Christian Academy: under the “Parent Resources” tab.
• McCracken County: hover the cursor over the “Parents” tab, then click on “Back to School Fall 2022.” Links to each school’s supply list are given with other information for the individual school.
• Paducah: School supply lists can be found at each school’s Facebook page.
• St. Mary: Click on the “Viking Links” link in the upper right corner of the website, then click on “School Supply Lists” under “resources.”
Community Christian Academy is a K-12 school at 110 Lebanon Church Road. The St. Mary School System consists of a high school (grades 9-12), a middle school (grades 6-8) and an elementary school (grades K-5). The high school and middle school are within the same building at 1243 Elmdale Road and the elementary school building is at 377 Highland Blvd.
The public school districts are made up of the following schools:
• McCracken County: McCracken County High School (grades 9-12), Heath Middle School (grades 6-8), Lone Oak Middle School (grades 6-8), Reidland Middle School (grades 6-8), Lone Oak Intermediate School (grades 4-5), Reidland Intermediate School (grades 4-5), Concord Elementary School (grades K-5), Heath Elementary School)grades K-5), Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School (grades K-3), Lone Oak Elementary (grades K-3) and Reidland Elementary (grades K-3).
• Paducah: Paducah Tilghman High School (grades 9-12), Paducah Middle School (grades 6-8), Clark Elementary School (grades K-5), McNabb Elementary School (grades K-5), Morgan Elementary School (grades K-5).
Although COVID-19 numbers have increased over the last two months, public schools have not made any determination to open schools with precautions such as wearing masks.
Mask-wearing remains optional for students and visitors, who are asked to wash their hands frequently.
“We want to encourage everyone to continue to be proactive in that,” said McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter. “We plan on starting the year kind of the way we ended.
“We still are utilizing our air purification systems that we installed. We’re still going to maintain a hand sanitizer in every classroom and encourage teachers, staff and students to monitor if they have symptoms and, if they do become positive, to follow the guidelines that are set out for that.”
Paducah Superintendent Donald Shively said that the city school district will still use the mitigation strategies put in place over the last two years.
“We’re masking-optional, but bringing fresh air into the buildings throughout the day,” he said. “We’re able to use the energy-saving project at Tilghman, and the (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) redo provided us technologies to filter out viruses.
“Since June and July of 2020, each week, I’ve charted the number of active cases in McCracken County, so we monitor that each week. We also get data from (Mercy Health-) Lourdes (Hospital) and Baptist (Health Paducah) on the% positivity rates. That’s not community-wide and we recognize that, but it is asymptomatic and symptomatic patients, which we feel like is a good indicator for us to look at in our community.”
Shively added that having Dr. Carl LeBuhn, an infectious disease professional, as chair of the school board has been “a huge resource” for the district.
