PADNWS-08-02-22 BACK TO SCHOOL - PHOTO

Oliver Cronch, an incoming kindergarten student, talks with his teacher, Kim Carper, at Reidland Elementary School on Monday in that school’s kindergarten open house event. RES and the other McCracken County schools open to students on Aug. 9.

With the calendar turning over to August, that means that school will open soon for the 2022-23 school year.

When schools are in session, that brings a number of changes to everyday situations — regardless of whether a person is a student’s parent — especially traffic and the beginning and ending of the school day.

