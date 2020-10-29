The McCracken County School board discussed the state’s recommendation to transition to all virtual learning during a Thursday meeting.
Superintendent Steven Carter said they’re reviewing data. He said there hasn’t been wide spreading within the schools so he believes precautions are working. Carter said everyone should be prepared for a flexible school year.
“This is a fluid process that we’ll have to continue to navigate through ‘til at least the New Year, if not the entire school year,” Carter said. “But again it’s not to get to comfortable, it’s for us to remain vigilant.”
He said they want to make sure they get information out in a timely manner so parents can plan for the week ahead.
“I think everyone is optimistic and hopeful that we’ll get back to what I call the life of March 12 when this began for Kentucky, “ Carter said. “But it’s important for parents and the community to understand they’re understanding data, this is going to be a fluid process up to this point.”
Paducah School’s Healthy at School Officer Amie Tooley said they’ve let parents know about the possibility of going virtual. The district is making sure students have devices and access to free meals.
“The health and safety of our students and our staff both is most important,” Tooley said. “So we’re taking every precaution that we can. And we’re following all the guidelines that we possibly can.”
Tooley said the department of health and Kentucky Department of Education recommends virtual learning until the county is in the orange zone.
She said the district will announce the decision Friday.
In other red zone counties in the region:
• Both school districts in Calloway County have announced they are transition to non-traditional instruction next week with all extracurricular activities will be suspended in both Murray Independent and Calloway County schools starting Nov. 2. The districts will continue to provide meals to kids.
• In Marshall County, Superintendent Trent Lovett said they’re discussing going virtual next week. For now, they don’t plan to close school because in schools, the case numbers are low.
• Hickman County Superintendent Casey Henderson said they aren’t going to make any changes. He said they are evaluating things as they do every day. He said they aren’t seeing any direct changes within the school but they are working with the health department day by day.
• Caldwell County School district said they will hold in-person learning Friday. Monday will be all virtual. There is no school due to the election on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they will start a hybrid A/B plan. This includes some students going Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday with all virtual on Friday. Student can also do virtual learning if they want to. This plan will continue for an unknown period of time. Heath Cartwright, interim superintendent, said if they see a spike they may need to switch back to all virtual learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.