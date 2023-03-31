If a school were to start a football team or basketball team, it wouldn’t be expected to qualify for the state playoffs in that year. It usually takes a team at least a few years to get its bearings, figure out the competition system and develop to that level.
There are three high schools in western Kentucky that put together chess teams this year, and those three qualified for the state team tournament after placing among the top four at the Quad A Regional Tournament last month.
Ballard Memorial, Calloway County and Livingston Central join Murray High School as the representatives from the Quad A region, which includes schools from the Central Time Zone portion of Kentucky.
The top four teams in the regional tournament gain automatic berths into the state team tournament, held at North Bullitt High School in Shepherdsville.
Murray, which can date its scholastic chess chops back to 1980, won the Quad A tournament with a score of 11 points. Tournament host Livingston Central placed second with 10 points, Calloway County was third with 7.5 points and Ballard Memorial rounded out the top four with a score of 7.5 points.
Ties were broken with a system used by the U.S. Chess Federation (USCF). Players earn one point for a win or a bye and a half-point for a draw. The top four players’ scores are added together to form the team score. The regular season consisted of one five-round tournament and four four-round tourneys.
Brad Henson is the coach of the Livingston Central team, which hosted a regular-season tournament as well as the regional tournament. The Cardinals had the best regular-season team score in the region, averaging 10 points per tournament over four tournaments with two first-place finishes, one second-place finish and one third-place finish.
“My son Jackson started playing chess mostly online during COVID,” Henson said. “He was just at home, and it was something he could do to allow him to interact with other people. He seemed to really love it.
“He started talking about how there was a chess club that meets at the school once a month and how there were a lot of kids there playing chess, which kind of surprised me. It wasn’t something I expected. When I saw him really excited about playing, I started looking into whether or not there were scholastic opportunities for chess players.”
Henson discovered that other schools in western Kentucky that had teams that competed throughout the school year. He contacted those teams’ coaches and asked how scholastic chess worked.
Jackson contacted the students he knew who played chess to form a team, and things got rolling from there.
Henson said there was a strong turnout of students to form a team, and found that it was not an expensive activity. He was most impressed by the community, which supported the players.
“We had adults step up and say, ‘I’m so excited about these students playing chess, I’d like to help pay for their (tournament) entry fees,’ ” he said. “We had some donors who helped us out early on. People would show up and buy their lunch — in fact, they would show up and pay for lunch for more than our kids. Whoever was hungry at a tournament.”
Ballard Memorial had the third-highest regular-season team score average at 7.5 points per tournament in two tournaments, with one first-place finish and one third-place tournament.
Zachary Lisanby is the coach of Ballard Memorial’s academic team as well as the school’s chess team. Freshman Chayton Gorostiza, who averaged 3.5 points in his two tournaments, helped to put a chess team together for the Bombers.
“We’ve been going to tournaments for a while now, and it was a couple of months ago that we went to the Paducah scholastic tournament,” Gorostiza said. “Me and (twin brother) Jolan, we got second or third. Since we were doing well, we got other friends that are in chess to help us with the next scholastic tournament, and we got first in that one.”
Lisanby said he and Principal Tim Adams gathered information about forming a chess team and the competitions.
This year’s Bomber chess team is solely comprised of freshmen who have a year of competition experience under their belts with their sights set higher for years to come.
Players who compete in the Quad A region are required to have USCF memberships, which give them ratings to gauge their strength over time. Gorostiza has one of the highest ratings in the region.
Gorostiza said despite that, he has been challenged by players from other schools.
“It has been fun,” he said. “It’s also been nice to meet people who are very good. I just like to talk with them about chess.”
It usually takes time to develop a team to the point of reaching the state final round in any activity, but three schools in western Kentucky have shown that talent and confidence can take you where no one expects you to go.
