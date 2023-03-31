If a school were to start a football team or basketball team, it wouldn’t be expected to qualify for the state playoffs in that year. It usually takes a team at least a few years to get its bearings, figure out the competition system and develop to that level.

There are three high schools in western Kentucky that put together chess teams this year, and those three qualified for the state team tournament after placing among the top four at the Quad A Regional Tournament last month.

