The Paducah Independent School District on Wednesday announced that Paducah Tilghman High School would not have in-person classes on Thursday or Friday (today), but would have non-traditional instruction days, or NTI days, where students have classes online.
“The number of positive cases and quarantines among our staff and students has continued to climb particularly at Paducah Tilghman (Wednesday),” said Superintendent Donald Shively in a news release issued Wednesday. “Despite the stringent mitigation strategies that have proved successful over the last two years, the rise in the number of COVID-positive students has had an incremental impact on the number of students quarantined which, in turn, prevents us from providing the educational experience that Tilghman students deserve.”
The McCracken County School District announced Thursday McCracken County High School would not have in-person classes on Friday (today), but would also have an NTI day, because of the “high volume of staff absences,” according to a news release issued by the district.
All other schools in both districts continued to have in-person instruction.
Shively said there were more than 100 PTHS students in quarantine on Wednesday, leading to the decision to have students take at-home instruction.
“Ultimately, it was the impact of the coronavirus at our high school location for students: those who are positive and have to isolate in addition to those exposed,” he said. “We also saw it in our faculty and staff. So, the ability to have in-person school was being jeopardized; it was disrupting it significantly.
“One thing we did was use additional Tilghman personnel that aren’t doing direct instruction to help cover any areas where we needed (substitutes on Thursday and Friday) for better classroom instruction across the district.”
Shively said on top of the effects of COVID-19, several staff members were having “natural life instances” such as other sicknesses, family care and family needs.
Shively said on Wednesday, there were 264 students in quarantine district-wide — some of whom could take part in the district’s Test to Stay program, allowing a student in the latter part of a quarantine to go to school if he or she has a negative test and is not showing symptoms, as long as that student is masked and follows social distance guidelines.
There were 131 COVID-positive students in the Paducah district — including preschool and Head Start — on Wednesday alone, with 21 staff members testing positive.
“What we’ve been able to see is when it gets into a household, whether you’re vaccinated or not, it affects the whole household,” Shively said. “(The omicron variant) seems very contagious; it doesn’t seem as severe as what we dealt with the delta.”
Shively said school districts in Kentucky only have 10 total NTI days in the school year and is hopeful for the passage of Kentucky Senate Bill 25, which would allow each individual school to have 10 remote learning days.
That bill passed the State House of Representatives on Thursday, 84-9, and then passed the State Senate, 17-8.
“One of the challenges that we’re facing is (related to) our plan for catching children up from learning loss due to COVID: offering a full month-long summer session in June,” Shively said. “We desperately need an extra month of school in June, and you don’t want to have to add too many school days on at the end of the end of the year to get to June to help catch kids up who had a significant impact and learning loss over the last school year and from March 2020 to the end of that school year.”
Jayme Jones, the director of public relations for the McCracken County School District, said the decision to have MCHS students take an NTI day was because of the number of staff absences for today (Friday).
“Of course, it’s not just COVID-related, but they had teachers that were out for a variety of reasons that were already scheduled to be out,” she said. “Add in the COVID positives, the quarantines, child care issues that are COVID-related as well — there just wasn’t enough staff to be in the building (on Friday).”
Jones said the teachers will send their assignments to students using Google Classroom.
The McCracken County School District COVID-19 Dashboard shows the school district had 120 students with new positive results to COVID for Monday and Tuesday, with 11 staff members testing positive.
It also indicated there were 82 students in quarantine on those days, but no staff members.
The Paducah schools COVID information page showed 105 students testing positive for the week through Thursday, with 19 staff members testing positive. It also indicated 270 students in quarantine this week.
