Niche.com released its annual ranking of school districts, high schools, middle schools and elementary schools earlier this week, and several schools in western Kentucky were among the best in the state.
Niche.com uses data from the U.S. Department of Education, the U.S. Census and the FBI as well as Private School Universe Survey, Common Core Data, the School Attendance Boundary Survey and others to compile the rankings for all 50 states. They also have a ranking for colleges and universities.
Murray was ranked as the best school district in Kentucky out of 167 districts, and was one of only two districts to gain an A-plus rating (Beechwood was the other). The district earned A-plus ratings for teachers and administration, an A rating for academics, an A-minus rating for college prep, a B-plus rating for diversity and a B rating for clubs and activities.
The Murray school district ranked second in the state in the teachers category and fourth in the best places to teach.
McCracken County was ranked as the fifth-best district in the state, earning an A rating. The district earned an A-plus rating in teachers, A ratings in clubs and activities and administration, A-minus ratings in academics and college prep and a B rating for diversity.
It is the third-best Kentucky school district for athletics and the fifth-best place to teach.
McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter was pleased with the ranking of his district.
“I think that’s a testament to our community, our students, our staff,” he said. “It’s an honor because a lot of that pulls in from different data sources.”
Paducah ranked 44th out of the 167 districts in Kentucky, and was fifth in school diversity.
It received an A rating for diversity, an A-minus rating for administration, B-plus ratings for teachers, college prep and clubs and activities and a C-plus rating for academics.
The rankings were determined using these categories and weighting them, with 50% of the score coming from academics (assessment proficiency, SAT and ACT scores), 15% from teachers (salary, state test results and teacher absenteeism), 12.5% from culture and diversity (racial and economic diversity), 12.5% from parents and student surveys, 5% from resources and facilities grade, 2.5% from clubs and activities (student experience, staffing) and 2.5% from sports (number of sports, participation).
Other area school districts listed among the top 100 were Caldwell County, 34th; Hickman County, 38th; Mayfield, 41st; Graves County, 48th; Calloway, 55th; and Lyon County, 65th.
Among high schools, Murray was ranked ninth in the state among the 242 public high schools, while McCracken County was ranked 22nd. Paducah Tilghman was 32nd, Hickman County was 43rd, Mayfield was 62nd, Calloway County was 79th, Caldwell County was 89th, Ballard Memorial was 91st, Graves County was 94th and Marshall County was 99th.
Among private high schools, Community Christian Academy ranked 30th out of 42 in the state, while St. Mary ranked 35th.
Among middle schools, Murray ranked second in the state among the 309 public middle schools. Reidland was 16th, Heath was 18th, Caldwell County was 41st, Lyon County was 43rd, Lone Oak was 48th, Calloway County was 54th and Graves County was 65th.
Among private middle schools, Community Christian Academy was 15th out of the 42 private middle schools in Kentucky, while St. Mary was 19th.
Among elementary schools, Murray ranked first in the state among the 701 public elementary schools, Concord was fifth, Heath was seventh, Reidland Elementary was ninth, Hendron-Lone Oak was 11th, Lone Oak Elementary was 12th, Lone Oak Intermediate was 23rd, Graves County Central was 57th, Farmington was 90th, Fancy Farm was 97th and Symsonia was 98th.
Among private elementary schools, Community Christian Academy ranked 15th out of the 42 private elementary schools, while St. Mary ranked 19th.
More information about these rankings can be found at niche.com.
