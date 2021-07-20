Riverports in Paducah, Hickman and Eddyville are among five in Kentucky recently awarded a total of $500,000 in grant funds for critical repairs and equipment replacement.
“From roads to riverports, quality transportation systems are vital to support a thriving economy,” said Gov. Andy Beshear, in announcing the awards.
“This investment in our riverports will improve operations to move cargo more efficiently and safely.”
The grants, to be matched by the authorities that operate the riverports, include:
Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority
• $23,625 to buy a clamshell bucket used to transfer bulk products. This will replace one of two aging clamshell buckets that require frequent maintenance. The new equipment will bring reliability, eliminate lost time due to repairs and improve safety for the machine operator.
“It (the clamshell bucket) is a vital piece of equipment,” said Tim Cahill, riverport executive director.
“We’re excited about about it. We needed a new bucket and the KRI (Kentucky Riverport Improvement) grant is a great way to secure that.”
The 4.5-cubic-yard bucket will be used with the riverport’s Sennegogen 870-D material handler to transfer bulk materials from barges to a conveyor system and into the bulk materials yard.
Hickman Fulton County Riverport Authority
• $136,265 to replace a 40-year-old front-end loader with a newer model used to load and unload bulk materials between trucks and barges. The loader is essential to material handling operations.
“These water transportation grants are a tremendous help to riverports,” said Greg Curlin, port director.
The front-end loader “is probably the second-most important piece of equipment after the crane. I think the cranes are probably everybody’s most important piece.”
Eddyville Riverport and Industrial Development Authority
• $126,500 toward repair of the main loading dock to improve safety and prevent issues caused by corrosion of the steel components. The project will involve replacing eroded dock tieback rods, installing new whalers and steel plates on the dock, grouting to fill voids and installing new precast concrete fenders.
Owensboro Riverport Authority
• $34,807 toward purchase of a compact track loader for daily handling of bulk products. The new loader will be used on the new spud barge for marine construction activities and will be one of three loaders used for daily operations.
Louisville-Jefferson County Riverport Authority
• $178,803 toward construction of a 1,775-foot rail line to bypass an outer rail loop in a high traffic area. The new rail infrastructure will improve safety and allow rail traffic to move more efficiently in and out of the port.
The 2021 Kentucky General Assembly appropriated the funding for the grants, and riverports applied for the grants to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. The board includes seven industry members appointed to serve a four-year term by Beshear to advise on matters related to water transportation.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said the state has a comprehensive transportation system comprising multiple modes.
“Kentucky’s riverports play a vital role in the flow of freight across our waterways,” Gray said. “These funds will go a long way to upgrade daily operations and spur economic opportunities.”
