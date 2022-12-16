The novel “Quilt City Murders” stitched a mystery into Paducah last February. The sequel, “Quilt City: Panic in Paducah,” also features narrator Hadley Carroll, a character resonating with readers.
Tomorrow from 2 to 4 p.m., author Bruce Leonard will sign copies of his books at McCracken County Public Library during an author spotlight. Both Hadley Carroll Mysteries and his “Quilt City Cookbook” will be available.
The author spotlight also features local authors Richard Parker and Jayne Moore Waldrop. All three authors’ books are available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
At press time, “Quilt City Murders” had 333 five-star ratings on Amazon since releasing in February. “Panic in Paducah,” released last month, had 49. Many reviewers self-identified as women in quilting, some living in Paducah.
One called Hadley “feisty, intelligent.” Another called the story “a quilting cozy” — a detective sub-genre with amateur sleuths and muted violence.
Leonard said he felt pleased with fans’ reception to Hadley.
“I’m glad women are responding to her strength, ingenuity, honesty and vulnerability,” Leonard said.
“I created a character who fights hard for what she believes in and is sometimes not treated well. In the responses to Facebook ads I have, you see women going, ‘Go, Hadley.’ ”
He continued: “I’m normally my harshest critic, but complete strangers enjoying something I created from a blank screen cheers me up — that people will buy the book and promote the life of Hadley Carroll.”
One Amazon commenter wrote: “glad that Hadley finally met a good man.” “Quilt City Murders” has Hadley finding her fiancé’s body under Paducah’s downtown transient dock. In the sequel, her dating life improves while she founds a publication, enters politics and investigates murders and other crimes.
Leonard, a former Sun reporter, covered the National Quilt Museum and interviewed quilters in 2017-18. He said women critics helped the first novel, as he’d anticipated a “95% women” readership.
“I only had female beta readers,” he said. “I was concerned with getting the voice right. (My readers) had quibbles about this plot point or that one, but no one was, ‘Wow, he got the voice wrong.’ ”
Although Leonard’s novels appeal to fans of quilting cozies, he thinks of them as “cozies with attitude.” Charm and camaraderie exist in the pages, but so do substance abuse, misogyny, corruption and racism.
He said one fan summarized it well: “Thank you for treating us like adults.”
“I liked that comment a lot,” Leonard said.
He told The Sun that becoming a novelist required him to learn to be comfortable “living with self-doubt.”
He’s not alone. Fantasy-genre fans may know George R.R. Martin and a Gordian Knot he’s described with a messy plot timeline.
After publishing “Quilt City Murders” with a traditional publisher, Leonard self-published the sequel and “Quilt City Cookbook,” formatting and marketing after writing and self-editing.
“I’ve reached out to hundreds of quilt guilds; it’s time-consuming, but the proof is in the pudding,” he said. “There’s so much to do from a marketing point-of-view; you can fall down that dark well and never come out. I do my best to write a thousand to 1,500 words a day. If I do that, I think it builds a career.”
He also learned to quilt.
“I won’t pretend I’ll ever be a good quilter; I’ve learned that time is better spent writing.”
Leonard owned and operated The Blues Bakery in Ventura, California. Those recipes would later compose “Quilt City Cookbook,” narrated by Hadley.
He’s releasing a third Hadley mystery, “Quilt City: Measure Once, Cut Twice,” next year and has a pending deal for four audio books. In 2023, he’s publishing a more hardboiled tale — the Los Angeles-based “Hard Exit,” narrated by a depressed private-eye.
Leonard, a Los Angeles native, lives in Murphysboro, Illinois, with his wife, Sedonia Sipes, his “best critic.”
He said he misses Paducah after it became an unexpected inspiration.
“I looked around me and realized Paducah is punching way above its weight in art,” he said. “I’ve lived in other towns that size, and they don’t have venues like The Carson Center and (Market House) Community Theatre.”
Leonard’s books are available Saturday at his public signing. They are also available at the National Quilt Museum; With Love, From Kentucky; Pages Turned; JCCB Vendors and the Yeiser Art Center.
